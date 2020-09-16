Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2020 8:12am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo raised FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) price target from $221 to $286. FedEx shares rose 8.8% to $257.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lifted the price target on Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $112.5 to $140. Apple shares fell 0.3% to $115.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler raised the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $430 to $570. Adobe shares rose 2.1% to $508.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRL) from $116 to $132. Cracker Barrel shares rose 0.1% to $131.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim raised the price target for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) from $30 to $34. Kraft Heinz shares rose 1% to $32.30 in pre-market trading.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ: PEIX) price target from $3 to $16. Pacific Ethanol shares rose 18.3% to $5.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) price target from $13.5 to $16. Veeco Instruments shares rose 6.6% to $11.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target on BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) from $44 to $55. BHP Group shares rose 2.9% to $57.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) from $140 to $150. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 1.3% to $129.00 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) from $78 to $89. Lennar shares rose 1.4% to $76.97 in pre-market trading.

