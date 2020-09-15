10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Raymond James raised Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) price target from $75 to $90. Lennar shares fell 3.8% to $76.00 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $600 to $700. NVIDIA shares rose 2.7% to $528.70 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $87 to $107. Nike shares rose 0.4% to $119.70 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $61 to $58. Citigroup shares rose 1.3% to $48.75 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from $100 to $110. Tempur Sealy shares rose 0.5% to $93.42 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) price target from $173 to $185. Seattle Genetics shares fell 1% to $170.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies boosted Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) price target from $55 to $88. Immunomedics shares rose 0.1% to $83.75 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink lifted the price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) from $6 to $8. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 61.1% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) from $35 to $37. PPD shares fell 4.6% to $32.26 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $150 to $155. Qorvo shares rose 0.4% to $123.34 in pre-market trading.
