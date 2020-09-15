Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 15, 2020 8:19am   Comments
Share:
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
  • Raymond James raised Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) price target from $75 to $90. Lennar shares fell 3.8% to $76.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham boosted the price target for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from $600 to $700. NVIDIA shares rose 2.7% to $528.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank increased the price target for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) from $87 to $107. Nike shares rose 0.4% to $119.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) from $61 to $58. Citigroup shares rose 1.3% to $48.75 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) from $100 to $110. Tempur Sealy shares rose 0.5% to $93.42 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) price target from $173 to $185. Seattle Genetics shares fell 1% to $170.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies boosted Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) price target from $55 to $88. Immunomedics shares rose 0.1% to $83.75 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink lifted the price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) from $6 to $8. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares climbed 61.1% to $3.40 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) from $35 to $37. PPD shares fell 4.6% to $32.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from $150 to $155. Qorvo shares rose 0.4% to $123.34 in pre-market trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IMMU + C)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Marinus Epilepsy Study Meets Goal, Novavax Reaches Vaccine Manufacturing Deal, Outset Medical's IPO
80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Citigroup's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 350 Points; Cassava Sciences Shares Spike Higher
Gilead Analysts Dissect Immunomedics Deal: 'Pricier But Bold Move Into Oncology'
60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MADeutsche BankMaintains383.0
UBADeutsche BankMaintains10.0
LANCDA DavidsonUpgrades221.0
ACELDeutsche BankMaintains13.0
NKEDeutsche BankMaintains107.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com