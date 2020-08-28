Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 28, 2020
Upgrades
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. 1-800-Flowers.com earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. At the end of the last trading period, 1-800-Flowers.com closed at $30.98.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.92, compared to $2.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.19 and a 52-week-low of $25.51. At the end of the last trading period, Dell Technologies closed at $62.68.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Gap earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $19.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.38.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Underperform to Market Perform. Marvell Technology Group earned $0.21 in the second quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.40 and a 52-week-low of $16.45. Marvell Technology Group closed at $35.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Seaport Global, the prior rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, ONEOK had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. At the end of the last trading period, ONEOK closed at $27.04.
- For Shutterstock Inc (NYSE: SSTK), Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Shutterstock showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.76. Shutterstock closed at $48.28 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Builders FirstSource Inc (NASDAQ: BLDR) from Hold to Buy. Builders FirstSource earned $0.67 in the second quarter, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Builders FirstSource shows a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.24.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Brinker International earned $0.88 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Brinker International closed at $40.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating for Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Neutral to Buy. Malibu Boats earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.88 and a 52-week-low of $18.02. Malibu Boats closed at $56.56 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Wedbush, the prior rating for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. BMC Stock Holdings earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BMC Stock Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $40.09 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.45.
- For American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE: AWK), HSBC downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, American Water Works Co had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.47 and a 52-week-low of $92.00. At the end of the last trading period, American Water Works Co closed at $141.33.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Cardlytics had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The current stock performance of Cardlytics shows a 52-week-high of $107.50 and a 52-week-low of $27.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.22.
- For DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, DraftKings had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $44.79 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.06.
- For Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Nutanix showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nutanix shows a 52-week-high of $37.86 and a 52-week-low of $11.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.70.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Penn National Gaming showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Penn National Gaming closed at $55.14 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Citigroup initiated coverage on General Mills Inc (NYSE: GIS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for General Mills is set to $70.00. General Mills earned $1.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Mills shows a 52-week-high of $66.14 and a 52-week-low of $46.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.72.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg Co (NYSE: K) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kellogg is set to $79.00. In the second quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.88 and a 52-week-low of $52.66. Kellogg closed at $70.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ: NEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for NeoGenomics is set to $46.00. In the second quarter, NeoGenomics showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.03 and a 52-week-low of $18.52. NeoGenomics closed at $37.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Maxeon Solar Technologies. At the end of the last trading period, Maxeon Solar Technologies closed at $19.00.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Wedbush initiated coverage on Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SURF). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Surface Oncology. In the second quarter, Surface Oncology showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.66 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Surface Oncology closed at $5.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: TRVN). The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Trevena. For the second quarter, Trevena had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.68 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. Trevena closed at $1.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, GLJ Research initiated coverage on Canadian Solar Inc (NASDAQ: CSIQ). The price target seems to have been set at $49.40 for Canadian Solar. For the second quarter, Canadian Solar had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.00. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian Solar closed at $28.64.
