Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 26, 2020
Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for The Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from In-Line to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Hain Celestial Group showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.53 and a 52-week-low of $17.94. At the end of the last trading period, Hain Celestial Group closed at $31.65.
- For Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE: KDP), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, Keurig Dr Pepper showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $18.98. Keurig Dr Pepper closed at $29.30 at the end of the last trading period.
- Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Urban Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.61 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.28. At the end of the last trading period, Urban Outfitters closed at $20.80.
- For Portland General Electric Co (NYSE: POR), SWS Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to the current rating Buy. In the second quarter, Portland General Electric showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $63.08 and a 52-week-low of $36.00. Portland General Electric closed at $38.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Commerzbank, the prior rating for Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) was changed from Hold to Buy. Qiagen earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.86 and a 52-week-low of $25.04. Qiagen closed at $51.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ: AOSL) from Neutral to Buy. Alpha & Omega earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.08 and a 52-week-low of $5.82. At the end of the last trading period, Alpha & Omega closed at $13.45.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for JM Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, JM Smucker showed an EPS of $2.37, compared to $1.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JM Smucker shows a 52-week-high of $125.62 and a 52-week-low of $91.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.74.
- According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.87 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. NIO closed at $17.86 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- For Premier Inc (NASDAQ: PINC), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the fourth quarter, Premier showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.70 and a 52-week-low of $27.11. Premier closed at $32.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (AMEX: CQP) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Cheniere Energy Partners showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.30 and a 52-week-low of $17.75. Cheniere Energy Partners closed at $37.56 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Landstar System Inc (NASDAQ: LSTR) from Buy to Hold. Landstar System earned $0.68 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Landstar System shows a 52-week-high of $134.78 and a 52-week-low of $85.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $133.38.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ: WMGI) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Wright Medical Group had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Wright Medical Group shows a 52-week-high of $30.66 and a 52-week-low of $19.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.15.
Initiations
- For Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALPN), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Alpine Immune Sciences had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. At the end of the last trading period, Alpine Immune Sciences closed at $8.60.
- National Securities initiated coverage on Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Andersons is set to $24.00. Andersons earned $0.88 in the second quarter, compared to $0.98 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.82 and a 52-week-low of $10.00. Andersons closed at $17.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent Inc (NASDAQ: FLNT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fluent is set to $5.00. Fluent earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Fluent closed at $2.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- CMB International initiated coverage on I-MAB (NASDAQ: IMAB) with a Buy rating. The price target for I-MAB is set to $41.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $10.55. At the end of the last trading period, I-MAB closed at $30.28.
- With a current rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU). The price target seems to have been set at $180.00 for Roku. Roku earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. Roku closed at $147.77 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP), Atlantic Equities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Shopify earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1107.92 and a 52-week-low of $282.08. At the end of the last trading period, Shopify closed at $1036.76.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ: AMRN). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Amarin Corp. In the second quarter, Amarin Corp showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.12 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Amarin Corp closed at $6.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on AudioCodes Ltd (NASDAQ: AUDC) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for AudioCodes is set to $37.00. AudioCodes earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AudioCodes shows a 52-week-high of $44.94 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.51.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ENTA). The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Enanta Pharmaceuticals earned $0.71 in the third quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.39 and a 52-week-low of $38.40. At the end of the last trading period, Enanta Pharmaceuticals closed at $50.64.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Intl Flavors & Fragrances. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.36 in the second quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.87 and a 52-week-low of $92.14. Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $122.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunic Inc (NASDAQ: IMUX). The price target seems to have been set at $71.00 for Immunic. Immunic earned $0.90 in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.19. At the end of the last trading period, Immunic closed at $14.42.
- With a current rating of Strong Buy, Raymond James initiated coverage on Livent Corp (NYSE: LTHM). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Livent. Livent earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $12.29 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.62.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Nikola is set to $45.00. Nikola earned $0.16 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.00. Nikola closed at $39.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Envision Solar International Inc (NASDAQ: EVSI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Envision Solar Intl is set to $25.00. Envision Solar Intl earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Envision Solar Intl shows a 52-week-high of $15.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.98.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chegg is set to $90.00. Chegg earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.82 and a 52-week-low of $25.89. At the end of the last trading period, Chegg closed at $75.50.
