Why OpGen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 20, 2020 10:21am   Comments
OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced its subsidiary obtained the CE mark certification in the European Union for its own SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB detection of SARS-CoV-2.

"The CE-IVD Marking is an important step in advancing our efforts to support critical COVID-19 testing; the Curetis SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB provides additional testing capacity in countries that recognize the CE Mark to test patients," said Johannes Bacher, COO of OpGen.

OpGen is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. 

OpGen was trading 48.24% higher at $3.04 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.8 and a 52-week low of $0.92.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

