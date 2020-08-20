Why OpGen's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced its subsidiary obtained the CE mark certification in the European Union for its own SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB detection of SARS-CoV-2.
"The CE-IVD Marking is an important step in advancing our efforts to support critical COVID-19 testing; the Curetis SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB provides additional testing capacity in countries that recognize the CE Mark to test patients," said Johannes Bacher, COO of OpGen.
OpGen is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease.
OpGen was trading 48.24% higher at $3.04 at time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $12.8 and a 52-week low of $0.92.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General