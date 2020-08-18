10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wedbush raised the price target on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $95 to $130. Best Buy shares rose 3.1% to $114.20 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $43 to $46. General Motors shares rose 1.3% to $30.40 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX) from $31 to $5. Unity Biotechnology shares fell 4.3% to $3.97 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) from $215 to $225. Mcdonald's shares rose 0.1% to $208.78 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt boosted the price target for Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO) from $9 to $12. Criteo shares gained 0.8% to close at $13.42 on Monday.
- SVB Leerink cut Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: PRNB) price target from $112 to $100. Principia Biopharma shares rose 0.2% to $99.48 in pre-market trading.
- Needham boosted Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) price target from $81 to $85. Fabrinet shares fell 1.9% to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC) price target from $10 to $14. MTBC shares fell 5.9% to close at $10.68 on Monday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) from $186 to $233. Charles River Laboratories shares rose 1.9% to close at $218.45 on Monday.
- Wedbush raised the price target for CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) from $100 to $120. CarMax shares rose 1.2% to close at $105.62 on Monday.
