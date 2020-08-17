5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company’s future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labeled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the real estate sector that may be worth watching:

Hunt Cos Finance Trust (NYSE: HCFT) - P/E: 8.64 Dynex Cap (NYSE: DX) - P/E: 3.83 Weingarten Realty (NYSE: WRI) - P/E: 9.91 Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ: TRMT) - P/E: 3.29 Urban Edge Props (NYSE: UE) - P/E: 9.58

Hunt Cos Finance Trust looks to be undervalued. It possesses an EPS of 0.09, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 11.41%, which has decreased by 0.74% from 12.15% last quarter.

Dynex Cap’s earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.36, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.51. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.17%, which has decreased by 1.19% from last quarter’s yield of 11.36%.

Weingarten Realty saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.44 in Q1 to 0.34 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.18%, which has decreased by 0.32% from last quarter’s yield of 4.5%.

Tremont Mortgage has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.3, which has increased by 42.86% compared to Q1, which was 0.21. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 1.41%, which has increased by 0.02% from 1.39% last quarter.

Urban Edge Props saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.28 in Q1 to 0.18 now. The company’s most recent dividend yield sits at 4.75%, which has increased by 0.69% from 4.06% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.