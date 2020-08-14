10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- B of A Securities raised the price target on Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) from $800 to $1750. Tesla shares rose 3.5% to $1,676.90 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho boosted the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from $70 to $77. Applied Materials shares rose 4.2% to $67.80 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $650 to $690. Intuitive Surgical shares gained 1.1% to close at $690.56 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $88 to $125. Marriott shares fell 0.4% to $96.09 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc boosted Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) price target from $25 to $32. Farfetch shares rose 8.8% to $28.66 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered Lizhi Inc (NASDAQ: LIZI) price target from $12 to $9. Lizhi shares rose 2.4% to $5.12 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut BELLUS Health Inc (NASDAQ: BLU) price target from $28 to $10. BELLUS Health shares fell 3.4% to $2.57 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group boosted the price target on Ventas, Inc. (NYSE: VTR) from $37 to $43. Ventas shares rose 0.6% to $40.13 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler lifted the price target for Globant SA (NYSE: GLOB) from $181 to $193. Globant shares rose 0.4% to $181.50 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities raised the price target for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) from $9 to $14. Cadence Bancorp shares rose 1.3% to $9.22 in pre-market trading.
