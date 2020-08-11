Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 11, 2020
Upgrades
- For i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ: IIIV), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. In the third quarter, i3 Verticals showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. At the end of the last trading period, i3 Verticals closed at $25.05.
- For Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ: ATCX), DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Atlas Technical earned ($0.07) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. At the end of the last trading period, Atlas Technical closed at $9.20.
- For ONE Gas Inc (NYSE: OGS), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to the current rating Overweight. In the second quarter, ONE Gas showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.97 and a 52-week-low of $63.67. At the end of the last trading period, ONE Gas closed at $76.94.
- Seaport Global upgraded the previous rating for PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.12. At the end of the last trading period, PPL closed at $28.65.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Redwood Trust Inc (NYSE: RWT) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. Redwood Trust earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.01 and a 52-week-low of $2.14. Redwood Trust closed at $7.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ: MESA) was changed from Hold to Buy. Mesa Air Group earned $0.10 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.65 and a 52-week-low of $2.05. At the end of the last trading period, Mesa Air Group closed at $3.49.
- Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Positive. MercadoLibre earned $1.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1270.00 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. MercadoLibre closed at $1124.31 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Graco Inc (NYSE: GGG) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Graco earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.98 and a 52-week-low of $38.43. Graco closed at $54.96 at the end of the last trading period.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Johnson Controls Intl had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.82 and a 52-week-low of $22.77. Johnson Controls Intl closed at $40.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to BTIG, the prior rating for Senseonics Holdings Inc (AMEX: SENS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Senseonics Holdings earned ($0.03) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Senseonics Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $1.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.51.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for The Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE: HHC) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Howard Hughes earned ($0.61) in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Howard Hughes shows a 52-week-high of $134.54 and a 52-week-low of $35.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.21.
- According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) was changed from Hold to Buy. Seres Therapeutics earned ($0.28) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.24) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. At the end of the last trading period, Seres Therapeutics closed at $22.70.
- For Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA), KeyBanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to the current rating Overweight. Corteva earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.08 and a 52-week-low of $20.38. At the end of the last trading period, Corteva closed at $25.42.
Downgrades
- Gabelli & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Q2 Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Q2 Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $106.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.98.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, NextEra Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.49). The current stock performance of NextEra Energy Partners shows a 52-week-high of $64.41 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.55.
- For SJW Group (NYSE: SJW), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, SJW Gr had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of SJW Gr shows a 52-week-high of $74.99 and a 52-week-low of $45.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.99.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating for Newtek Business Services Corp (NASDAQ: NEWT) from Buy to Neutral. Newtek Business Services earned $1.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.59. Newtek Business Services closed at $19.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Nucor had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.70 and a 52-week-low of $27.52. At the end of the last trading period, Nucor closed at $46.10.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Motorola Solutions showed an EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.69 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $187.49 and a 52-week-low of $120.77. Motorola Solutions closed at $142.22 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Two Harbors Investment showed an EPS of ($0.05), compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Two Harbors Investment closed at $5.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) from Outperform to Underperform. GTT Communications earned ($1.34) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.22) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.67. At the end of the last trading period, GTT Communications closed at $5.60.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Pan American Silver showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pan American Silver shows a 52-week-high of $40.11 and a 52-week-low of $10.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.25.
- For BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: BLFS), Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. In the second quarter, BioLife Solutions showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.36 and a 52-week-low of $7.37. BioLife Solutions closed at $22.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN), Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. Beacon Roofing Supply earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Beacon Roofing Supply shows a 52-week-high of $36.78 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.47.
- JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Pfenex Inc (AMEX: PFNX) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Pfenex showed an EPS of ($0.30), compared to ($0.24) from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.26. Pfenex closed at $7.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Honeywell International had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The current stock performance of Honeywell International shows a 52-week-high of $184.06 and a 52-week-low of $101.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $159.43.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Esperion Therapeutics had an EPS of $4.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($2.01). The current stock performance of Esperion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $76.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.00.
- For Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE: VAR), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Varian Medical Systems had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $176.19 and a 52-week-low of $89.62. Varian Medical Systems closed at $173.47 at the end of the last trading period.
- KeyBanc downgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE: ED) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, Consolidated Edison showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Consolidated Edison shows a 52-week-high of $95.10 and a 52-week-low of $62.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.39.
Initiations
- Stifel initiated coverage on Renalytix AI PLC (NASDAQ: RNLX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Renalytix AI is set to $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.06. At the end of the last trading period, Renalytix AI closed at $17.29.
- With a current rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO). The price target seems to have been set at $64.00 for ALX Oncology Holdings. The current stock performance of ALX Oncology Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.36.
- With a current rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PAND). The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Pandion Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.67. Pandion Therapeutics closed at $18.78 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Vivint Smart Home. In the second quarter, Vivint Smart Home earned ($0.49). The current stock performance of Vivint Smart Home shows a 52-week-high of $32.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.49.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Berkeley Lights Inc (NASDAQ: BLI) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.99 and a 52-week-low of $56.12. At the end of the last trading period, Berkeley Lights closed at $58.15.
- RBC Capital initiated coverage on Twelve Seas Investment Co (NASDAQ: BROG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Twelve Seas Investment is set to $13.00. In the third quarter, Twelve Seas Investment earned $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.98 and a 52-week-low of $7.36. Twelve Seas Investment closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BLPH). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Bellerophon Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Bellerophon Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.51), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The current stock performance of Bellerophon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.31.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for ALX Oncology Holdings is set to $55.00. The current stock performance of ALX Oncology Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.36.
- With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for ALX Oncology Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. At the end of the last trading period, ALX Oncology Holdings closed at $43.36.
- With a current rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PAND). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Pandion Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Pandion Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $19.74 and a 52-week-low of $16.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.78.
- With a current rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ALXO). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for ALX Oncology Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. ALX Oncology Holdings closed at $43.36 at the end of the last trading period.
