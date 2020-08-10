15 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADVM) shares are trading higher after the company announced "positive" interim data from Cohorts 1-4 of the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal inject gene therapy.
- CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 earnings results. It also noted it stopped its review of strategic options and plans to focus on reinstating the clinical development program for seladelpar in PBC.
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 EPS of $0.03, up from $(0.04) and better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Extended Stay America (NASDAQ: STAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 sales results were higher year-over-year.
Losers
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Sunrun (NYSE: RUN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- IAC/InterActiveCorp (NYSE: IAC) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 GAAP EPS of $(1.13) vs $0.16 in the same quarter last year and sales of $726.4 million, compared to $1.19 billion year over year.
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ: ANGI) shares are trading lower in sympathy with its parent company, IAC, after it released weak Q2 earnings results.
- Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results were down year over year.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- ZoomInfo Technologies (NYSE: ZI) shares are trading lower despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas