Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 5, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH), B. Riley FBR upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. BMC Stock Holdings earned $0.73 in the second quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BMC Stock Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $32.71 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.32.
  • For International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ: IMXI), JMP Securities upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to the current rating Outperform. International Money earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of International Money shows a 52-week-high of $16.10 and a 52-week-low of $6.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.20.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, Valvoline had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The current stock performance of Valvoline shows a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $9.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.91.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ: RCM) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. R1 RCM earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.73 and a 52-week-low of $7.12. R1 RCM closed at $15.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to the current rating Sector Perform. For the second quarter, JELD-WEN Holding had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. JELD-WEN Holding closed at $20.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Outperform. In the third quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $1.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Walt Disney shows a 52-week-high of $153.41 and a 52-week-low of $79.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.42.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Novavax earned ($0.58) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.11) in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Novavax shows a 52-week-high of $159.97 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.17.
  • For Evercore Inc (NYSE: EVR), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. For the second quarter, Evercore had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.07. The current stock performance of Evercore shows a 52-week-high of $85.42 and a 52-week-low of $33.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.50.
  • For Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to the current rating Buy. Palo Alto Networks earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.42 and a 52-week-low of $125.47. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $254.89.

 

Downgrades

  • For Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ: SAFM), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. In the second quarter, Sanderson Farms showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.45 and a 52-week-low of $102.13. At the end of the last trading period, Sanderson Farms closed at $114.92.
  • For Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE: TSN), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to the current rating Neutral. For the third quarter, Tyson Foods had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.24 and a 52-week-low of $42.57. At the end of the last trading period, Tyson Foods closed at $65.12.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Aon PLC (NYSE: AON) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Aon showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $238.19 and a 52-week-low of $143.93. Aon closed at $199.56 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Bluegreen Vacations Corp (NYSE: BXG) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Bluegreen Vacations showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.79 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Bluegreen Vacations closed at $7.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Corcept Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.52 and a 52-week-low of $9.70. At the end of the last trading period, Corcept Therapeutics closed at $15.69.
  • For Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to the current rating Hold. For the second quarter, Kansas City Southern had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The current stock performance of Kansas City Southern shows a 52-week-high of $184.16 and a 52-week-low of $92.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.76.
  • For LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to the current rating Equal-Weight. LGI Homes earned $2.21 in the second quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.94 and a 52-week-low of $33.00. LGI Homes closed at $116.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Moelis & Co (NYSE: MC) from Neutral to Sell. Moelis & Co earned ($0.11) in the second quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Moelis & Co shows a 52-week-high of $41.27 and a 52-week-low of $22.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.15.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. New Relic earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.38 and a 52-week-low of $33.49. At the end of the last trading period, New Relic closed at $73.50.

 

Initiations

  • With a current rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Brinker International. Brinker International earned $1.28 in the third quarter, compared to $1.26 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.57 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. At the end of the last trading period, Brinker International closed at $27.62.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: PHIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phio Pharmaceuticals is set to $4.00. For the first quarter, Phio Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($1.33), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.10). The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.10. At the end of the last trading period, Phio Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.62.

