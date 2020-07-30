Cramer Weighs In On Lumber Liquidators, HCA Healthcare And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he is not a buyer of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX). He would rather own Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY).

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) is not a great company, said Cramer. He added that it is now in the sweet spot of business, so you can buy it and it could go higher.

Instead of Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA), Cramer would buy Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Cramer prefers Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) over Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO).

Instead of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT), Cramer wants to buy Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS), Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL), Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) and QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) is undervalued because everybody knows that COVID-19 has hurt it, said Cramer.