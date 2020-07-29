52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Regular-Market Session

Gainers

Eastman Kodak (NYSE: KODK) shares rose 430.46% to $42.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.

Civeo (NYSE: CVEO) shares moved upwards by 73.44% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.3 million. As per the news, latest earning report of Q2 came out today.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE: TUP) stock increased by 62.3% to $15.65. The market cap stands at $766.8 million. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out today.

On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) shares moved upwards by 60.57% to $1.33. The market cap stands at $77.9 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out yesterday.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) stock moved upwards by 51.9% to $9.89. The market cap stands at $17.5 million.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ: BGFV) shares increased by 49.43% to $6.68. The market cap stands at $145.8 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out yesterday.

L Brands (NYSE: LB) shares moved upwards by 33.76% to $25.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) shares surged 32.89% to $9.65. The market cap stands at $271.1 million.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ: RCKY) stock moved upwards by 30.19% to $25.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out yesterday.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares surged 28.7% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.4 million.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: NES) shares rose 26.01% to $2.23. The market cap stands at $35.0 million.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE: ARLO) shares rose 24.43% to $4.1. The market cap stands at $319.9 million.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) shares rose 24.05% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $206.3 million.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE: USX) shares moved upwards by 24.04% to $8.41. The market cap stands at $415.6 million. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out yesterday.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) stock increased by 22.58% to $6.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.4 million.

Superior Group (NASDAQ: SGC) shares rose 22.53% to $17.18. The market cap stands at $263.1 million. As per the news, latest earning report of Q2 came out today.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) shares surged 21.9% to $6.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.

Agilysys (NASDAQ: AGYS) shares moved upwards by 21.36% to $21.7. The market cap stands at $507.7 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q1 came out yesterday.

Brink's (NYSE: BCO) stock moved upwards by 21.12% to $46.38. The market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out today.

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) stock surged 21.0% to $16.19. The market cap stands at $3.6 billion. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out yesterday.

Aaron's (NYSE: AAN) shares increased by 20.81% to $54.67. The market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out today.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ADMP) stock surged 20.36% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.0 million.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) shares surged 18.57% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.3 million.

Contura Energy (NYSE: CTRA) stock moved upwards by 18.44% to $4.27. The market cap stands at $78.0 million.

Deluxe (NYSE: DLX) stock surged 17.67% to $24.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

BancFirst (NASDAQ: BANF) stock surged 17.46% to $45.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

Losers

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNSS) stock decreased by 30.26% to $0.28 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Shares of Beneficial Interest (AMEX: IHT) stock plummeted 29.53% to $1.05. The market cap stands at $9.7 million.

Alector (NASDAQ: ALEC) stock fell 25.59% to $15.88. The market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Boxlight (NASDAQ: BOXL) stock fell 20.01% to $2.28. The market cap stands at $33.1 million.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ: XELA) stock decreased by 18.87% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.1 million.

Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares decreased by 18.55% to $12.21. The market cap stands at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out yesterday.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE: NMM) shares plummeted 17.98% to $6.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.7 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out today.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ: STRA) shares decreased by 17.08% to $135.71. The market cap stands at $3.0 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q2 came out today.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ: WHLM) shares fell 16.85% to $4.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.4 million.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ: SGRP) stock declined 16.53% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 million.

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares declined 16.17% to $5.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, earning of Q4 came out today.

Container Store Group (NYSE: TCS) stock declined 15.39% to $3.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $179.2 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q1 came out yesterday.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ: SYPR) shares fell 15.34% to $1.38. The market cap stands at $29.4 million.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ: ASNA) shares decreased by 14.76% to $0.81. The market cap stands at $8.0 million.

Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares plummeted 14.59% to $0.61. The market cap stands at $45.8 million.

Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE: APRN) stock fell 14.2% to $12.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.5 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out today.

Marine Prods (NYSE: MPX) shares fell 13.62% to $15.07. The market cap stands at $512.1 million. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out today.

India Globalization Capital Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: IGC) shares plummeted 13.56% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) stock fell 13.41% to $2.26. The market cap stands at $60.0 million.

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares plummeted 13.28% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XTLB) stock fell 12.71% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Spring Bank (NASDAQ: SBPH) shares declined 12.65% to $2.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.3 million.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) stock fell 12.61% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.

Ryder System (NYSE: R) shares decreased by 12.07% to $37.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. As per the news, latest earning report of Q2 came out today.

Global Eagle Enter (NASDAQ: ENT) shares fell 11.79% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) stock plummeted 11.53% to $10.59. The market cap stands at $4.1 billion. According to the news, most recent earnings of Q2 came out today.