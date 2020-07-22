10 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After Hours Session

Gainers

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares are trading higher after the company announced "highly encouraging" oral PTH market survey results.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ: UFPI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and reported a fourth GAAP profit in a row, making it eligible for S&P 500 inclusion. The company reported a $535 million increase in cash and cash equivalents to $8.6 billion.

Netgear (NASDAQ: NTGR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a public offering of common shares. No size was disclosed.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.