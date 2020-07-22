Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2020 9:35am
Upgrades

  • B of A Securities upgraded the stock for AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO) from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.39 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. AGCO's stock last closed at $61.89 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Coca-Cola had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.13 and a 52-week-low of $36.27. Coca-Cola's stock last closed at $47.19 per share.
  • For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Wells Fargo earned ($0.66) in the second quarter, compared to $1.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.75 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Wells Fargo's stock last closed at $26.19 per share.
  • Charter Equity changed the rating for Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) from Market Perform to Market Outperform. For the second quarter, Texas Instruments had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $137.65 and a 52-week-low of $93.09. Texas Instruments's stock last closed at $135.48 per share.
  • Stifel changed the rating for Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Costamare showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.85 and a 52-week-low of $3.16. Costamare's stock last closed at $4.75 per share.
  • Atlantic Equities changed the rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, JPMorgan Chase showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $2.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $76.91. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $99.41 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) from Neutral to Buy. ON Semiconductor earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.17. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $21.66 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) from Neutral to Outperform. TransUnion earned $0.73 in the first quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.16 and a 52-week-low of $52.50. TransUnion's stock last closed at $86.96 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Matador Resources had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. Matador Resources's stock last closed at $9.58 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Colgate-Palmolive showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.41 and a 52-week-low of $58.49. Colgate-Palmolive's stock last closed at $74.03 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Energy Transfer earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.26 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. Energy Transfer's stock last closed at $6.74 per share.
  • For Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR), Compass Point downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Interactive Brokers Group had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.50 and a 52-week-low of $33.70. Interactive Brokers Group's stock last closed at $51.35 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. ONEOK earned $0.83 in the first quarter, compared to $0.81 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK's stock last closed at $29.97 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Phillips 66 showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.92 and a 52-week-low of $40.04. Phillips 66's stock last closed at $66.43 per share.
  • For Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Ollie's Bargain Outlet earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.20 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock last closed at $98.60 per share.
  • For Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Guggenheim downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Snap had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.06). The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.76 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Snap's stock last closed at $24.78 per share.
  • Mizuho changed the rating for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, HollyFrontier had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.88 and a 52-week-low of $18.48. HollyFrontier's stock last closed at $27.79 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) from Outperform to In-Line. In the first quarter, FirstEnergy showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.52 and a 52-week-low of $32.00. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $34.26 per share.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Kohl's Corp (NYSE: KSS) from Neutral to Sell. Kohl's earned ($3.20) in the first quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.89. Kohl's's stock last closed at $22.34 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set at $40.00. In the third quarter, Cardiovascular Systems showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $30.26 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Ooma Inc (NYSE: OOMA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ooma is set at $22.00. For the first quarter, Ooma had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.18 and a 52-week-low of $7.45. Ooma's stock last closed at $15.99 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Rosenblatt initiated coverage on MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI). The price target is set at $162.00 for MKS Instruments. MKS Instruments earned $1.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.53 and a 52-week-low of $66.87. MKS Instruments's stock last closed at $119.92 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS). The price target is set at $30.00 for Canada Goose Hldgs. For the fourth quarter, Canada Goose Hldgs had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.92 and a 52-week-low of $12.94. Canada Goose Hldgs's stock last closed at $22.63 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX). The price target is set at $40.00 for Crocs. Crocs earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Crocs's stock last closed at $35.83 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK). The price target is set at $250.00 for Deckers Outdoor. For the fourth quarter, Deckers Outdoor had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.19 and a 52-week-low of $78.70. Deckers Outdoor's stock last closed at $201.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, UBS initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands Inc (NYSE: KTB). The price target is set at $20.00 for Kontoor Brands. In the first quarter, Kontoor Brands earned $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.23 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. Kontoor Brands's stock last closed at $17.40 per share.

