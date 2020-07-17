Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 9:50am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Northcoast Research changed the rating for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of ($0.18), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.45). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $27.62 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Dover had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.26 and a 52-week-low of $62.95. Dover's stock last closed at $102.30 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $75.29. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $132.55 per share.
  • Stifel upgraded the stock for Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: NSIT) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Insight Enterprises had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.22 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Insight Enterprises's stock last closed at $47.34 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Hecla Mining showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. Hecla Mining's stock last closed at $4.25 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Welbilt had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.17. Welbilt's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for InnerWorkings Inc (NASDAQ: INWK) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, InnerWorkings had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.81 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. InnerWorkings's stock last closed at $2.85 per share.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded the stock for AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) from Buy to Neutral. AutoNation earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $20.59. AutoNation's stock last closed at $44.60 per share.
  • CL King changed the rating for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Crocs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Crocs's stock last closed at $36.47 per share.
  • Northcoast Research changed the rating for Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) from Buy to Neutral. Penske Automotive Group earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.81 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. Penske Automotive Group's stock last closed at $46.48 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Synovus Finl had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.32 and a 52-week-low of $10.91. Synovus Finl's stock last closed at $19.72 per share.
  • BOCOM International downgraded the stock for Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) from Buy to Neutral. Bilibili earned ($0.20) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.23. Bilibili's stock last closed at $42.54 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from Overweight to Neutral. LendingTree earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.78 and a 52-week-low of $135.72. LendingTree's stock last closed at $317.68 per share.
  • For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $575.37 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $527.39 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the first quarter, Cloudflare earned ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $35.13 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set at $45.00. Cardiovascular Systems earned ($0.08) in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Argus Research initiated coverage on Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL). The price target is set at $56.00 for Hormel Foods. In the second quarter, Hormel Foods showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. Hormel Foods's stock last closed at $49.53 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS). The price target is set at $4.00 for Curis. In the first quarter, Curis showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($30.00) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Curis's stock last closed at $1.18 per share.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: KC) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.01. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock last closed at $30.50 per share.
  • For The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The Chefs' Warehouse earned ($0.60) in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. The Chefs' Warehouse's stock last closed at $13.16 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC). The price target is set at $35.00 for Performance Food Group. In the third quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Performance Food Group's stock last closed at $27.39 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for US Foods Hldg is set at $25.00. For the first quarter, US Foods Hldg had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. US Foods Hldg's stock last closed at $21.07 per share.
  • For SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, SpartanNash had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. SpartanNash's stock last closed at $21.27 per share.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) with a Neutral rating. United Natural Foods earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. United Natural Foods's stock last closed at $19.43 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BECN + AN)

Why Hertz Shares Are Surging Higher Wednesday
Carvana: A Questionable Used Car Business Model
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesPenny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NFLXMorgan StanleyMaintains600.0
AQNMorgan StanleyMaintains15.0
AESMorgan StanleyMaintains18.0
ABTMorgan StanleyMaintains106.0
WNSDeutsche BankMaintains70.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com