Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2020
Upgrades
- Northcoast Research changed the rating for Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Beacon Roofing Supply had an EPS of ($0.18), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.45). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.66. Beacon Roofing Supply's stock last closed at $27.62 per share.
- Baird upgraded the stock for Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Dover had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.26 and a 52-week-low of $62.95. Dover's stock last closed at $102.30 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, JB Hunt Transport Servs had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $75.29. JB Hunt Transport Servs's stock last closed at $132.55 per share.
- Stifel upgraded the stock for Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: NSIT) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Insight Enterprises had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.22 and a 52-week-low of $28.25. Insight Enterprises's stock last closed at $47.34 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Hecla Mining Co (NYSE: HL) from Underperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Hecla Mining showed an EPS of ($0.03), compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.43 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. Hecla Mining's stock last closed at $4.25 per share.
Downgrades
- For Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Welbilt had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.81 and a 52-week-low of $3.17. Welbilt's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for InnerWorkings Inc (NASDAQ: INWK) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, InnerWorkings had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.81 and a 52-week-low of $0.87. InnerWorkings's stock last closed at $2.85 per share.
- Northcoast Research downgraded the stock for AutoNation Inc (NYSE: AN) from Buy to Neutral. AutoNation earned $0.91 in the first quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $20.59. AutoNation's stock last closed at $44.60 per share.
- CL King changed the rating for Crocs Inc (NASDAQ: CROX) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Crocs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.79 and a 52-week-low of $8.40. Crocs's stock last closed at $36.47 per share.
- Northcoast Research changed the rating for Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) from Buy to Neutral. Penske Automotive Group earned $0.64 in the first quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.81 and a 52-week-low of $19.99. Penske Automotive Group's stock last closed at $46.48 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV) from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Synovus Finl had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.32 and a 52-week-low of $10.91. Synovus Finl's stock last closed at $19.72 per share.
- BOCOM International downgraded the stock for Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) from Buy to Neutral. Bilibili earned ($0.20) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.25 and a 52-week-low of $13.23. Bilibili's stock last closed at $42.54 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for LendingTree Inc (NASDAQ: TREE) from Overweight to Neutral. LendingTree earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.78 and a 52-week-low of $135.72. LendingTree's stock last closed at $317.68 per share.
- For Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Netflix showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $575.37 and a 52-week-low of $252.28. Netflix's stock last closed at $527.39 per share.
Initiations
- For Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the first quarter, Cloudflare earned ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.60 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $35.13 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSII) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cardiovascular Systems is set at $45.00. Cardiovascular Systems earned ($0.08) in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.00. Cardiovascular Systems's stock last closed at $28.61 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Argus Research initiated coverage on Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL). The price target is set at $56.00 for Hormel Foods. In the second quarter, Hormel Foods showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. Hormel Foods's stock last closed at $49.53 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Curis Inc (NASDAQ: CRIS). The price target is set at $4.00 for Curis. In the first quarter, Curis showed an EPS of ($0.28), compared to ($30.00) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.59 and a 52-week-low of $0.62. Curis's stock last closed at $1.18 per share.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: KC) with an Outperform rating. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.01. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock last closed at $30.50 per share.
- For The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The Chefs' Warehouse earned ($0.60) in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.55. The Chefs' Warehouse's stock last closed at $13.16 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co (NYSE: PFGC). The price target is set at $35.00 for Performance Food Group. In the third quarter, Performance Food Group showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.49 and a 52-week-low of $7.41. Performance Food Group's stock last closed at $27.39 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for US Foods Hldg is set at $25.00. For the first quarter, US Foods Hldg had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.10 and a 52-week-low of $8.32. US Foods Hldg's stock last closed at $21.07 per share.
- For SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, SpartanNash had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $8.82. SpartanNash's stock last closed at $21.27 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI) with a Neutral rating. United Natural Foods earned $1.40 in the third quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.38 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. United Natural Foods's stock last closed at $19.43 per share.
