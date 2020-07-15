Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 15, 2020
Gainers

AstraZeneca (NYSE: AZN) shares are trading higher on a report the Oxford vaccine produces T Cell antibody response. Note: The company has an agreement to produce doses of the Oxford vaccine.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ: RTIX) shares are trading higher after the company reported shareholders approved the sale of its OEM business.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC) shares are trading higher after the company reported it sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of roughly $10 million, cash flow from operations above $20 million despite sales being reduced by roughly $63 million due to COVID-19.

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co (NASDAQ: JCTCF) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 EPS of $0.40, up 48.2% from $0.27 year-over-year.

Losers

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed $150-million public offering of common stock.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are trading lower after the company announced a common stock offering. No size was disclosed.



 

