Barron's Picks And Pans: Facebook, Nokia, Regeneron And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story presents the results from the Barron's 2020 Midyear Roundtable.

Other featured articles look how to manage risk in a time of market volatility and which companies the U.S. government is and is not bailing out.

Also, the prospects for some retail stocks, a telecom, a social media giant and more.

Cover story "Barron's 2020 Midyear Roundtable: 37 Picks From Our Investment Pros" by Lauren R. Rublin shows why the panelists say current trends have created ample opportunities to invest in good companies selling at deep discounts.

Darren Fonda's "Market Volatility Is Back. Here's How to Manage Risk" points out that it might seem like a good idea to hedge portfolios against another downturn, but hedging strategies come at a price. What does that mean for the likes of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD)?

In "The U.S. Is Bailing Out Companies. Regeneron Doesn't Need the Help," Ben Levisohn examines how the government is deciding who the winners among individual companies are and giving losers another chance. What about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN)?

A pre-IPO business development company has invested in a lot of interesting assets, according to "Information Is Scarce on a Palantir IPO. Here's One Way to Play It" by Eric J. Savitz. That includes nearly 20% of its assets in this secretive data-analytics company.

In Teresa Rivas's "3 Retail Stocks That Sell More Than Just the Product," see whether selling the experience, not just the product, is still how retailers such as Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) survive in the age of Amazon.

See Also: Why Tesla Margin Requirement Changes Could Be A Buying Opportunity

"Nokia Stock Stands to Gain From 5G Spending" by Eric J. Savitz makes a case that struggling telecommunications maker Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) will benefit as wireless operators upgrade their networks. See how resistance to Huawei also helps.

The hope that technology would lower the cost of pay-TV is long gone. So says Alex Eule's "Cutting the Cord Is No Longer Cool. It's Not Even Cheap." See what that could mean for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) and others.

In "Facebook Stock Remains Resilient Amid Controversy," Max A. Cherney shows why Wall Street's outlook for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) revenue has barely budged, even as 1,000 major advertisers pause their spending on the platform.

Also in this week's Barron's: