6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Gainers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will give a keynote presentation about its SavaDx at the Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit.
- Simulations Plus (NYSE: SLP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Matson (NASDAQ: MATX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it expects preliminary Q2 earnings results for its Ocean Transportation business to be $40.5 million to $42.5 million versus $19.7 million last year.
- Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T, using its Rapid Personalized Manufacturing technology as an investigational treatment.
Losers
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas