6 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2020 5:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it will give a keynote presentation about its SavaDx at the Biomarkers for Alzheimer's Disease Summit.
  • Simulations Plus (NYSE: SLP) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Matson (NASDAQ: MATX) shares are trading higher after the company announced it expects preliminary Q2 earnings results for its Ocean Transportation business to be $40.5 million to $42.5 million versus $19.7 million last year.
  • Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ: ZIOP) shares are trading higher after the company announced the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T, using its Rapid Personalized Manufacturing technology as an investigational treatment.

Losers

  • WD-40 (NASDAQ: WDFC) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Harte-Hanks (NYSE: HHS) shares are trading lower on a report the NYSE is set to commence delisting proceedings for the stock.

