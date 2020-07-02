Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2020
Upgrades
- For Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Forterra showed an EPS of ($0.22), compared to ($0.39) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.42 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. Forterra's stock last closed at $11.86 per share.
- B of A Securities changed the rating for Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Underperform to Buy. Hibbett Sports earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.98 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Hibbett Sports's stock last closed at $20.78 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Akamai Technologies had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.25 and a 52-week-low of $75.18. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $106.33 per share.
- Needham changed the rating for TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, TTM Technologies showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.06. TTM Technologies's stock last closed at $11.32 per share.
- Bradesco upgraded the stock for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings's stock last closed at $4.27 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of ($1.40), compared to ($0.78) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Avis Budget Gr's stock last closed at $22.48 per share.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) from Neutral to Outperform. EQT earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.16 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. EQT's stock last closed at $11.44 per share.
- For Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA), Redburn upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Liberty Global had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.43). The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $15.23. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $21.88 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUS) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Nu Skin Enterprises had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. Nu Skin Enterprises's stock last closed at $38.42 per share.
Downgrades
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, FormFactor showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.03. FormFactor's stock last closed at $29.32 per share.
- For Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Franklin Electric showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $41.25. Franklin Electric's stock last closed at $51.25 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Livongo Health earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $74.41 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, American Equity Inv had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. American Equity Inv's stock last closed at $23.32 per share.
Initiations
- For FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ: FLIR), Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, FLIR Systems showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. FLIR Systems's stock last closed at $40.86 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST). The price target is set at $50.00 for Fastenal. In the first quarter, Fastenal showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.71. Fastenal's stock last closed at $43.01 per share.
- HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied DNA Sciences is set at $18.00. In the second quarter, Applied DNA Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.79), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Applied DNA Sciences's stock last closed at $7.75 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR). The price target is set at $46.00 for Avangrid. Avangrid earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.24 and a 52-week-low of $35.62. Avangrid's stock last closed at $43.15 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI). The price target is set at $34.00 for Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned ($0.78) in the first quarter, compared to ($1.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.61 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.25 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT). The price target is set at $38.00 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.43) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $20.50 per share.
