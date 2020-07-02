Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2020 9:49am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • For Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Forterra showed an EPS of ($0.22), compared to ($0.39) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.42 and a 52-week-low of $3.45. Forterra's stock last closed at $11.86 per share.
  • B of A Securities changed the rating for Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Underperform to Buy. Hibbett Sports earned $0.31 in the first quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.98 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Hibbett Sports's stock last closed at $20.78 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Akamai Technologies had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.25 and a 52-week-low of $75.18. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $106.33 per share.
  • Needham changed the rating for TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, TTM Technologies showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.25 and a 52-week-low of $8.06. TTM Technologies's stock last closed at $11.32 per share.
  • Bradesco upgraded the stock for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Arcos Dorados Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.26), compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.96. Arcos Dorados Holdings's stock last closed at $4.27 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Avis Budget Gr showed an EPS of ($1.40), compared to ($0.78) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.98 and a 52-week-low of $6.35. Avis Budget Gr's stock last closed at $22.48 per share.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded the stock for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) from Neutral to Outperform. EQT earned $0.14 in the first quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.16 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. EQT's stock last closed at $11.44 per share.
  • For Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA), Redburn upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Liberty Global had an EPS of $1.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.43). The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.62 and a 52-week-low of $15.23. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $21.88 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE: NUS) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Nu Skin Enterprises had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. Nu Skin Enterprises's stock last closed at $38.42 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Craig-Hallum changed the rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, FormFactor showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.03. FormFactor's stock last closed at $29.32 per share.
  • For Franklin Electric Co Inc (NASDAQ: FELE), DA Davidson downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Franklin Electric showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.49 and a 52-week-low of $41.25. Franklin Electric's stock last closed at $51.25 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Livongo Health earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.10 and a 52-week-low of $15.12. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $74.41 per share.
  • Piper Sandler changed the rating for American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (NYSE: AEL) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, American Equity Inv had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.97. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.16 and a 52-week-low of $9.07. American Equity Inv's stock last closed at $23.32 per share.

 

Initiations

  • For FLIR Systems Inc (NASDAQ: FLIR), Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, FLIR Systems showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.44 and a 52-week-low of $23.85. FLIR Systems's stock last closed at $40.86 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Fastenal Co (NASDAQ: FAST). The price target is set at $50.00 for Fastenal. In the first quarter, Fastenal showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.20 and a 52-week-low of $26.71. Fastenal's stock last closed at $43.01 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: APDN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Applied DNA Sciences is set at $18.00. In the second quarter, Applied DNA Sciences showed an EPS of ($0.79), compared to ($0.08) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.69 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. Applied DNA Sciences's stock last closed at $7.75 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avangrid Inc (NYSE: AGR). The price target is set at $46.00 for Avangrid. Avangrid earned $0.76 in the first quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.24 and a 52-week-low of $35.62. Avangrid's stock last closed at $43.15 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI). The price target is set at $34.00 for Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics earned ($0.78) in the first quarter, compared to ($1.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.61 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics's stock last closed at $19.25 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RCKT). The price target is set at $38.00 for Rocket Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Rocket Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.43) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.59 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. Rocket Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $20.50 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEL + AGR)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesPenny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VOYAPiper SandlerMaintains55.0
RGAPiper SandlerMaintains80.0
PRUPiper SandlerMaintains63.0
HALOPiper SandlerMaintains31.0
TSLAWedbushMaintains1,250.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com