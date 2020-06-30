Market Overview

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 30, 2020 5:27pm   Comments
Gainers

  • FedEx (NYSE: FDXshares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPSshares are trading higher in sympathy with its peer, FedEx, after it reported positive Q4 earnings.
  • T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOOshares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales results of $2.4 million to $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million last year. The company also announced the US launch of its COVID-19 diagnostics test.
  • Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKROshares are trading higher after the company announced results of a 16-week analysis of secondary and exploratory endpoints in its Phase 2 BALANCED study of efruxifermin.
  • Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARVshares are trading higher following a report suggesting Netflix will invest $100 million in the Black community's financial institutes.

Losers

  • Chiasma (NASDAQ: CHMAshares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

