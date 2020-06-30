6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) shares are trading higher in sympathy with its peer, FedEx, after it reported positive Q4 earnings.
- T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) shares are trading higher after the company reported preliminary Q2 sales results of $2.4 million to $2.6 million, compared to $1.8 million last year. The company also announced the US launch of its COVID-19 diagnostics test.
- Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AKRO) shares are trading higher after the company announced results of a 16-week analysis of secondary and exploratory endpoints in its Phase 2 BALANCED study of efruxifermin.
- Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares are trading higher following a report suggesting Netflix will invest $100 million in the Black community's financial institutes.
Losers
