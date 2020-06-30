Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 30, 2020 8:23am   Comments
  • Rosenblatt raised Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $105 to $120. Xilinx shares closed at $91.96 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target on Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $59 to $70. Micron closed at $49.14 on Monday.
  • Needham lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) price target from $150 to $100. Intercept Pharmaceuticals closed at $46.70 on Monday.
  • SVB Leerink boosted the price target for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) from $155 to $167. Seattle Genetics closed at $164.37 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital raised the price target for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE: PPG) from $121 to $125. PPG shares closed at $103.94 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from $52 to $66. Chegg shares closed at $66.73 on Monday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRCA) from $24 to $18. Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $14.07 on Monday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) price target from $6 to $4. AMC Entertainment shares closed at $4.42 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc boosted the price target for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from $90 to $115. Etsy closed at $102.89 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL) from $44 to $50. Hexcel shares closed at $47.00 on Monday.

