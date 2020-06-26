Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The End Of A Record Green Streak, The Beginning Of Something New
Ross Cameron - Warrior Trading  
 
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
June 26, 2020 3:10pm   Comments
Share:
The End Of A Record Green Streak, The Beginning Of Something New

After weeks of talking about it and anticipating what my total might look like at the end of it, I’ve finally managed to top the longest green streak of my career with the highest daily profit of my career.

Last Friday was my 56th consecutive green day of trading and I ended up ending it with a gross profit of $225,000, which easily blows past the $1 million mark for the streak and is several magnitudes better than the profits from the streak it replaces.

Then I started this week with a red day...that’s just how it goes sometimes.

Luckily, it was a relatively small red day when compared to the green days I’ve been having at just below -$10,500 in losses. It almost seems astonishing that, just a few months ago, losing $10k in a single session would have been a major hurdle for the month. Right now that’s less than 5% of what I had made the previous trading day.

Still, the months since my last red day didn’t make the loss any less frustrating, especially since my opening trade in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) put me down on the day by -$4,500. The stock seemed over-extended before the open, but I was hopeful the momentum would carry it after the bell. Unfortunately, I was mistaken and took a-$0.22 loss on 20,000 shares

The second stock on the premarket scanner, Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) looked to have a bit more potential, but it also didn’t have the support to maintain levels above the premarket rally.

In the end, I only started making back some ground thanks to stocks that popped up on my high-of-day momentum scanner. That’s how I landed a few winning trades in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN). Still, I wasn’t able to find any real home run stocks like the ones I’ve been having success with through the first few weeks of June.

While I’m taking the loss in stride, the circumstances of lower momentum and a lack of follow-through have made me think more critically about my share size and what opportunities I should pursue. I’ve played around a bit on my Trade Ideas scanner to get a better sense of the stocks that are exhibiting the most strength in the current volatility and I plan on remaining flexible since things have been so wild over the past few weeks.

We’ll see whether the market is starting to come to grips with itself or if we might be in for another crazy month of momentum in July. Until then, I’m going to try and maintain a more even-keel approach to my daily wins, which still means some big green days could be ahead.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FRAN + EVOK)

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Expedites COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline, Apyx Cleared For Market Expansion, Miragen's Positive Readout
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 100 Points; Evoke Pharma Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Warrior TradingPenny Stocks Education Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com