MBII: Regalia, Marrone Bio's most successful product, is the number one biofungicide in California, and is now available on Amazon.

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
READ THE FULL MBII RESEARCH REPORT
Marrone Bio MBII has announced that Regalia is the leading biofungicide in California, with a market share of over 25% in the leaf biofungicide treatment market, for the January 2020 through April 2020 growing season.
Despite a 12.8% increase in acres treated by biofungicides overall organic and chemical treatment demand was down 14% for the same period year/year due to a lower incidence of fungal infection. Acres treated for almonds (California is the world's largest producer of almonds) dropped by 21%.
Marrone Bio's two fungicides, Regalia and Stargus, saw an increase in demand on a year over year basis on two major crops, grapes and stone fruits.
Stargus is gaining traction in the fungicide market due to increased approval by several states. The multifunctional properties of Stargus are appealing within the BioUnite program.
Both Regalia and Venerate are now available on Amazon.com [AMZN, $2,743.49]. Regalia costs $288 for 2.5 gallons and Venerate (insecticide) is $328 for 2.5 gallons.
SUBSCRIBE TO ZACKS SMALL CAP RESEARCH to receive our articles and reports emailed directly to you each morning. Please visit our website for additional information on Zacks SCR.
DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks provides and Zacks receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of $40,000 annually for these services. Full Disclaimer HERE.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.