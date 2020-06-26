Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Yeti, American Airlines And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 5:48pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he did a 10-year chart of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and, for the first time, he thinks its acquisitions were good. He is going to dig deeper because he thinks there is more to it.

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is having an unbelievable summer, said Cramer. He would stay in the stock.

Cramer would not buy American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). He explained that the company is borrowing at 12% and he sees that as a bad sign.

He would hold General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks that CEO Larry Culp, is going to figure it out.

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a very interesting story and Cramer likes it, but he has to dig deeper.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLUG + YETI)

62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Plunges 700 Points; BioSig Technologies Shares Drop
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Color Star Technology Shares Surge
Nikola CEO Mark Russell On Hydrogen Truck Vision: 'This Is About Saving The Planet'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Media Trading Ideas

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.