Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Yeti, American Airlines And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that he did a 10-year chart of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) and, for the first time, he thinks its acquisitions were good. He is going to dig deeper because he thinks there is more to it.

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE: YETI) is having an unbelievable summer, said Cramer. He would stay in the stock.

Cramer would not buy American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). He explained that the company is borrowing at 12% and he sees that as a bad sign.

He would hold General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). He thinks that CEO Larry Culp, is going to figure it out.

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ: AMRS) is a very interesting story and Cramer likes it, but he has to dig deeper.