Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cramer Weighs In On Halliburton, AstraZeneca And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) is a great stock.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is a 5G company that Cramer likes and he is sticking by it.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) is a momentum play and it is not doing anything, said Cramer. He would like to hear some big news from the company.

Instead of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI), Cramer would buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).

Cramer is a buyer of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN). He thinks it is a well-run company with some great franchises.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) should be sold, believes Cramer.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is a very well-run airline, but Cramer would rather buy Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) because it is the best run airline.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSM + INSG)

Here's How Long It Took Nvidia To Reach A $100B Market Cap
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Cramer Shares His Thoughts On VectoIQ, Yext And More
Trump, Intel, TSMC Plan US 'Self-Sufficiency' In Semiconductors As Coronavirus Gives Supply-Chain Scare
84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
68 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundPenny Stocks Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.