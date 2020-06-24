Cramer Weighs In On Halliburton, AstraZeneca And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) is a great stock.

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ: INSG) is a 5G company that Cramer likes and he is sticking by it.

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN) is a momentum play and it is not doing anything, said Cramer. He would like to hear some big news from the company.

Instead of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI), Cramer would buy Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN).

Cramer is a buyer of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN). He thinks it is a well-run company with some great franchises.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) should be sold, believes Cramer.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is a very well-run airline, but Cramer would rather buy Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) because it is the best run airline.