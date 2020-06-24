Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 24, 2020
Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Dick's Sporting Goods had an EPS of ($1.21), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.62. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Dick's Sporting Goods's stock last closed at $41.43 per share.
- DA Davidson upgraded the stock for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Morgan Stanley showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.57 and a 52-week-low of $27.20. Morgan Stanley's stock last closed at $47.88 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Texas Roadhouse had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.15. Texas Roadhouse's stock last closed at $54.47 per share.
- For IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO), Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, IHS Markit's EPS was $0.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.65 and a 52-week-low of $44.81. IHS Markit's stock last closed at $72.79 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for VMware Inc (NYSE: VMW) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, VMware showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $183.50 and a 52-week-low of $86.00. VMware's stock last closed at $149.32 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: CCO) from Neutral to Buy. Clear Channel Outdoor earned ($0.33) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.04 and a 52-week-low of $0.36. Clear Channel Outdoor's stock last closed at $1.19 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for WESCO International Inc (NYSE: WCC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, WESCO International had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.32 and a 52-week-low of $13.52. WESCO International's stock last closed at $37.20 per share.
- KeyBanc upgraded the stock for Maximus Inc (NYSE: MMS) from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Maximus had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.02 and a 52-week-low of $46.42. Maximus's stock last closed at $68.22 per share.
Downgrades
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) from Neutral to Underweight. Cheesecake Factory earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.24 and a 52-week-low of $14.52. Cheesecake Factory's stock last closed at $24.28 per share.
- For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Logitech International had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.54 and a 52-week-low of $31.37. Logitech International's stock last closed at $62.74 per share.
- For NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, NIO showed an EPS of ($0.22), compared to ($0.36) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.19. NIO's stock last closed at $7.24 per share.
- Barclays changed the rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Norwegian Cruise Line earned ($0.99) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.03. Norwegian Cruise Line's stock last closed at $18.07 per share.
- For Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCL), Barclays downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Royal Caribbean Cruises showed an EPS of ($1.48), compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.31 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. Royal Caribbean Cruises's stock last closed at $54.41 per share.
- BTIG changed the rating for Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ: STAA) from Buy to Neutral. Staar Surgical earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.73 and a 52-week-low of $23.20. Staar Surgical's stock last closed at $57.67 per share.
- For Criteo SA (NASDAQ: CRTO), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Criteo had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.77 and a 52-week-low of $5.89. Criteo's stock last closed at $13.06 per share.
- B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE: DLB) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Dolby Laboratories had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.20 and a 52-week-low of $44.68. Dolby Laboratories's stock last closed at $68.09 per share.
- Piper Sandler changed the rating for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ: INDB) from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Independent Bank had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.11 and a 52-week-low of $50.45. Independent Bank's stock last closed at $66.76 per share.
- For PBF Energy Inc (NYSE: PBF), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the first quarter, PBF Energy had an EPS of ($1.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.18). The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.91 and a 52-week-low of $5.19. PBF Energy's stock last closed at $12.07 per share.
- Oppenheimer changed the rating for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNSS) from Outperform to Perform. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.05) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.10) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.13 and a 52-week-low of $0.20. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $0.35 per share.
- Credit Suisse changed the rating for XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) from Neutral to Underperform. In the first quarter, XP earned $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.78 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. XP's stock last closed at $49.43 per share.
Initiations
- William Blair initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) with an Outperform rating. For the second quarter, Simply Good Foods had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.34 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Simply Good Foods's stock last closed at $18.86 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX). The price target is set at $76.00 for Cortexyme. For the first quarter, Cortexyme had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.61). The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.84 and a 52-week-low of $19.35. Cortexyme's stock last closed at $49.26 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX). The price target is set at $100.00 for Baxter International. For the first quarter, Baxter International had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.19 and a 52-week-low of $69.10. Baxter International's stock last closed at $83.48 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNST). The price target is set at $36.00 for Constellation. For the first quarter, Constellation had an EPS of ($0.61), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.75). The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.01. Constellation's stock last closed at $30.43 per share.
- With a rating of Market Perform, Bernstein initiated coverage on Warner Music Group Corp (NASDAQ: WMG). The price target is set at $33.00 for Warner Music Group. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.76 and a 52-week-low of $26.99. Warner Music Group's stock last closed at $31.35 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Webster Financial Corp (NYSE: WBS). The price target is set at $37.00 for Webster Financial. Webster Financial earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.04 and a 52-week-low of $18.16. Webster Financial's stock last closed at $28.62 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Repro-Med Systems Inc (NASDAQ: KRMD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Repro-Med Systems is set at $12.00. Repro-Med Systems earned $0.01 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.64. Repro-Med Systems's stock last closed at $8.98 per share.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesPenny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings