Barron's Picks And Pans: Brunswick, Cloudflare, Gilead And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story at the high cost of income inequality.

Other featured articles look to play the growing tech divide, industrials for the recovery and biotech's next big run-up.

Also, the prospects for COVID-19 stocks, a boat maker, REITs and more.

Cover story "The High Cost of Income Inequality" by Reshma Kapadia suggests that, for stockpickers who always consider long-term trends, it is time to look at economic inequality. What's in store for the likes of Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)?

Eric J. Savitz's "How to Profit From the Growing Divide in Tech Stocks" offers eight cheap tech stocks worth a look because valuation will eventually matter. See how Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET), Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) and others rate.

In "4 Industrial Stocks to Bet on a Recovery," Daren Fonda and Al Root point out that high-quality companies like Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) and Wabtec Corporation (NYSE: WAB) should benefit as economic activity begins to pick up again.

A cheap pill for inflammation expands the list of proven drugs to three. So says "Three Early Contenders in the Fight Against Covid-19" by Jack Hough. See how the medicines from Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) and others compare.

In Al Root's "This Boat Maker's Shares Could Motor Higher as Sales Revive," see why recent efforts by Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) to streamline its business bode well once the crisis ends. Could the stock be worth 50% more?

"Unlikely Stocks Soar as Societal Issues and Speculation Collide" by Randall W. Forsyth discusses why shares of some Black-owned companies are being frantically bid up. What's next for Broadway Financial Corp (NASDAQ: BYFC) and Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) and others?

See why investors need to use caution when it comes to selecting real estate investment trusts, according to Lawrence C. Strauss's "REITs Are Well Off Lows. Now Is Time to Be Choosy." Is American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) worth a look?

In "How to Play Biotech's Next Big Runup," Ben Levisohn wonders if all the good news is already reflected in biotech stocks, given all the attention paid to COVID-19 treatments and vaccines. What is expected from the likes of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)?

Also in this week's Barron's:

How economic metrics mask the fragility of the current system

Why Apple's WWDC event could get awkward

How to give all Americans extra cash without raising anyone's taxes

Unintended consequences of the Federal Reserve's bond buying

How the coronavirus is changing travel

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

