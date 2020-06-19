Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2020
Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE: EOG) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, EOG Resources had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.29 and a 52-week-low of $27.00. EOG Resources's stock last closed at $52.93 per share.
- Macquarie upgraded the stock for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Underperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, Fox showed an EPS of $0.93, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.73 and a 52-week-low of $19.81. Fox's stock last closed at $29.00 per share.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $19.69 per share.
- For Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE: RYAM), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the first quarter, Rayonier Advanced had an EPS of ($0.39), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.52). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.87 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. Rayonier Advanced's stock last closed at $2.45 per share.
- For Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR), Mizuho upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. Murphy Oil earned ($0.30) in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.12 and a 52-week-low of $4.50. Murphy Oil's stock last closed at $14.91 per share.
- Mizuho changed the rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE: DVN) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.36 and a 52-week-low of $4.70. Devon Energy's stock last closed at $12.96 per share.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for Dynatrace Inc (NYSE: DT) from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Dynatrace's EPS was $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.67 and a 52-week-low of $17.05. Dynatrace's stock last closed at $40.41 per share.
- For Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI), Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Heritage-Crystal Clean had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.58 and a 52-week-low of $11.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean's stock last closed at $16.53 per share.
- BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Carlisle Companies Inc (NYSE: CSL) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Carlisle Companies showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.86 and a 52-week-low of $97.55. Carlisle Companies's stock last closed at $120.09 per share.
- For IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. IHS Markit earned $0.66 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.65 and a 52-week-low of $44.81. IHS Markit's stock last closed at $71.72 per share.
- Barclays upgraded the stock for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Ulta Beauty showed an EPS of ($1.05), compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $368.83 and a 52-week-low of $124.05. Ulta Beauty's stock last closed at $218.97 per share.
Downgrades
- For Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE: BGG), Northcoast Research downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Briggs & Stratton had an EPS of ($0.26), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.51 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Briggs & Stratton's stock last closed at $1.63 per share.
- For Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Fulcrum Therapeutics earned ($0.81). The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.37. Fulcrum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $20.51 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) from Neutral to Sell. In the first quarter, Slack Technologies showed an EPS of ($0.02), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $34.19 per share.
- Mizuho downgraded the stock for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE: CXO) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Concho Resources showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.69 and a 52-week-low of $33.13. Concho Resources's stock last closed at $56.96 per share.
- For Huntsman Corp (NYSE: HUN), Seaport Global downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.90 and a 52-week-low of $12.23. Huntsman's stock last closed at $18.30 per share.
Initiations
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ONEM) with a Buy rating. The price target for 1Life Healthcare is set at $39.00. 1Life Healthcare earned ($0.40) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. 1Life Healthcare's stock last closed at $32.46 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTI). The price target is set at $12.00 for Pluristem Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Pluristem Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.29 and a 52-week-low of $0.40. Pluristem Therapeutics's stock last closed at $7.37 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD). The price target is set at $26.00 for Nomad Foods. Nomad Foods earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.06 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Nomad Foods's stock last closed at $21.62 per share.
- Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set at $250.00. Martin Marietta Materials earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $135.08. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $211.92 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE: NFG). The price target is set at $47.00 for National Fuel Gas. National Fuel Gas earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.92 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. National Fuel Gas's stock last closed at $41.58 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Raven Industries Inc (NASDAQ: RAVN). The price target is set at $27.00 for Raven Industries. In the first quarter, Raven Industries showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Raven Industries's stock last closed at $20.89 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC). The price target is set at $145.00 for Vulcan Materials. Vulcan Materials earned $0.47 in the first quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.49 and a 52-week-low of $65.56. Vulcan Materials's stock last closed at $120.98 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: ZIOP) with a Buy rating. The price target for ZIOPHARM Oncology is set at $7.00. For the first quarter, ZIOPHARM Oncology had an EPS of ($0.09), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.08). The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.25 and a 52-week-low of $1.79. ZIOPHARM Oncology's stock last closed at $3.29 per share.
