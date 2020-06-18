Why Carver Bancorp's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ: CARV) shares are trading higher. The stock has experienced recent volatility amid increased interest in black-owned businesses.

As protests against police brutality continue throughout the U.S., it sparked interest around many black-owned businesses, including Carver Bancorp and black-owned media company Urban One (NASDAQ: UONE).

Carver Bancorp is a holding company and conducts its business as a unitary saving and loan holding firm and the business of the company consists of the operation of its subsidiary. The bank offers a wide range of financial solutions to meet customers personal banking.

Carver Bancorp shares were trading 20.26% higher at $10.09 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $22.97 and a 52-week low of $1.25.