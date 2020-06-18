Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2020

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2020 9:35am
Upgrades

  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, CNO Finl Gr showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.93 and a 52-week-low of $8.79. CNO Finl Gr's stock last closed at $14.93 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Church & Dwight Co Inc (NYSE: CHD) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Church & Dwight Co had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.99 and a 52-week-low of $47.98. Church & Dwight Co's stock last closed at $75.35 per share.
  • DA Davidson upgraded the stock for MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, MKS Instruments had an EPS of $1.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $122.30 and a 52-week-low of $66.87. MKS Instruments's stock last closed at $109.75 per share.
  • For Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED), Benchmark upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Amedisys had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $218.44 and a 52-week-low of $115.41. Amedisys's stock last closed at $179.88 per share.
  • For Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Cloudflare's EPS was ($0.04). The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.00 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. Cloudflare's stock last closed at $35.81 per share.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PCTY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Paylocity Holding had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.73 and a 52-week-low of $66.98. Paylocity Holding's stock last closed at $134.38 per share.
  • Barclays upgraded the stock for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE: PNW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Pinnacle West Capital showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.51 and a 52-week-low of $60.05. Pinnacle West Capital's stock last closed at $76.24 per share.
  • For Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Zscaler earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.73 and a 52-week-low of $35.00. Zscaler's stock last closed at $106.18 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Brighthouse Financial earned $2.60 in the first quarter, compared to $2.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.25 and a 52-week-low of $12.05. Brighthouse Financial's stock last closed at $31.90 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) from Neutral to Sell. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Principal Financial Group's EPS was $1.15. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.81 and a 52-week-low of $23.31. Principal Financial Group's stock last closed at $42.85 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Bank OZK showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.76 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. Bank OZK's stock last closed at $24.30 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Accenture earned $1.91 in the second quarter, compared to $1.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.39 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. Accenture's stock last closed at $205.14 per share.
  • DZ Bank changed the rating for American Express Co (NYSE: AXP) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, American Express showed an EPS of $1.98, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.13 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. American Express's stock last closed at $103.96 per share.
  • Berenberg changed the rating for Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Hold to Sell. For the second quarter, Carnival had an EPS of ($3.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.66. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.34 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. Carnival's stock last closed at $19.08 per share.
  • For DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT), Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, DHT Holdings showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.83 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. DHT Holdings's stock last closed at $5.54 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set at $9.00. In the first quarter, Alphatec Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.33), compared to ($0.29) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.19. Alphatec Holdings's stock last closed at $4.88 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT). The price target is set at $45.00 for Editas Medicine. For the first quarter, Editas Medicine had an EPS of ($0.69), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.60). The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.01. Editas Medicine's stock last closed at $29.89 per share.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE: INVH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Invitation Homes is set at $34.00. For the first quarter, Invitation Homes had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.70 and a 52-week-low of $15.64. Invitation Homes's stock last closed at $28.41 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CoStar Gr is set at $755.00. CoStar Gr earned $2.44 in the first quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $746.70 and a 52-week-low of $500.24. CoStar Gr's stock last closed at $689.44 per share.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Health Catalyst is set at $36.00. In the first quarter, Health Catalyst earned ($0.16). The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $17.48. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $29.69 per share.
  • RBC Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE: TYL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tyler Technologies is set at $375.00. For the first quarter, Tyler Technologies had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $382.92 and a 52-week-low of $210.80. Tyler Technologies's stock last closed at $339.17 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Mizuho initiated coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NLTX). The price target is set at $21.00 for Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics earned ($0.18) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.35 and a 52-week-low of $2.53. Neoleukin Therapeutics's stock last closed at $13.52 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) with a Buy rating. The price target for QEP Resources is set at $3.00. In the first quarter, QEP Resources showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.42 and a 52-week-low of $0.26. QEP Resources's stock last closed at $1.60 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

