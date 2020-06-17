Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2020
Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Bank OZK had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.76 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. Bank OZK's stock last closed at $25.30 per share.
- Raymond James upgraded the stock for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE: CADE) from Market Perform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, Cadence Bancorp had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.21 and a 52-week-low of $4.63. Cadence Bancorp's stock last closed at $9.04 per share.
- For FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: FSBW), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, FS Bancorp had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.41 and a 52-week-low of $27.50. FS Bancorp's stock last closed at $39.75 per share.
- For Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ: PNFP), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Pinnacle Finl Partners had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.80. Pinnacle Finl Partners's stock last closed at $44.61 per share.
- For Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Regions Financial earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.54 and a 52-week-low of $6.94. Regions Financial's stock last closed at $12.59 per share.
Downgrades
- Raymond James changed the rating for Alerus Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ALRS) from Outperform to Market Perform. Alerus Financial earned $0.30 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.58 and a 52-week-low of $15.05. Alerus Financial's stock last closed at $20.55 per share.
- Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ: KLAC) from Outperform to In-Line. In the third quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $2.47, compared to $1.80 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $196.97 and a 52-week-low of $107.69. KLA's stock last closed at $192.99 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CEMI) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Chembio Diagnostics had an EPS of ($0.25), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $2.25. Chembio Diagnostics's stock last closed at $9.93 per share.
Initiations
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for United Airlines Holdings is set at $56.00. United Airlines Holdings earned ($2.57) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. United Airlines Holdings's stock last closed at $40.21 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Airlines Group is set at $27.00. In the first quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of ($2.65), compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.25. American Airlines Group's stock last closed at $17.03 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Seaport Global initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU). The price target is set at $18.00 for JetBlue Airways. For the first quarter, JetBlue Airways had an EPS of ($0.42), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $12.27 per share.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spirit Airlines is set at $29.00. In the first quarter, Spirit Airlines earned ($0.86). The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.21 and a 52-week-low of $7.01. Spirit Airlines's stock last closed at $20.72 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on CNX Resources Corp (NYSE: CNX). The price target is set at $13.00 for CNX Resources. In the first quarter, CNX Resources showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.19 and a 52-week-low of $4.26. CNX Resources's stock last closed at $10.72 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp (NYSE: MSGE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madison Square Garden is set at $116.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.20 and a 52-week-low of $62.50. Madison Square Garden's stock last closed at $73.91 per share.
- For BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BCRX), BTIG initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.24) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.28) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.37 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, BTIG initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ: CCXI). The price target is set at $70.00 for ChemoCentryx. In the first quarter, ChemoCentryx showed an EPS of ($0.35), compared to ($0.23) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.43 and a 52-week-low of $6.16. ChemoCentryx's stock last closed at $62.16 per share.
