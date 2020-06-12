Market Overview

It's About To Get Messi As La Liga Returns To Action: Fixtures, Betting Lines

Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 3:25pm   Comments
The coronavirus pandemic canceled sports globally in March, leaving soccer fans without action from their favorite European leagues.

The German Bundesliga, after a 60-day hiatus, was the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to return to action back on May 16.

Now, La Liga Santander is the second of Europe’s big leagues to see a return to the pitch. The action is already underway in Spain.

Thursday's Seville Derby marked the first La Liga match played since March 10. The match saw UEFA Champions League hopeful Sevilla cruise past Real Betis 2-nil.

All Day, Every Day

La Liga President Javier Tebas and league officials have organized the return schedule such that there will be matches every day leading up to season’s end July 19.

Each team has 11 fixtures to play before the season concludes. Each team will have at least 72 hours between matches.

While all matches will be televised, La Liga will see all fixtures played without fans in the stands for the foreseeable future.

Miss the sights and sounds from La Liga’s faithful? League officials approved the use of fake crowd noise and computer-generated crowds for return to play.
How To Stream La Liga In The US

Do you live in the United States and want to catch the return of La Liga? fubu.tv will be streaming La Liga matches for soccer fans across North America.

La Liga Soccer Odds And Betting Lines

The following are the betting lines and odds for La Liga's return to action.

 

Club

Spread

Total

Espanyol

pk, -0.5 (-120)

O  2 (-120)

Alaves

pk, +0.5 (+100)

U 2 (+100)

Club

Spread

Total

Celta Vigo

pk (-115)

O 2.5 (+105)

Villareal

pk (-105)

U 2.5 (-125)

Club

Spread

Total

Leganes

pk, -0.5 (-110)

O 2 (-110)

Valladolid

pk, +0.5 (-114)

U 2 (-110)

Club

Spread

Total

Mallorca

+1.5 (-105)

O 3, 3.5 (+105)

Barcelona

-1.5  (-115)

U 3, 3.5 (-125)

Club

Spread

Total

Atlético Bilbao

pk, +0.5 (-110)

O 2 (+105)

Athletic Club

pk, -0.5 (-110)

U 2 (-125)

Club

Spread

Total

Real Madrid

Eibar

-1.5, 2 (-115)

+1.5, 2 (-105)

O 3, 3.5 (-106)

U 3, 3.5 (-121)

Club

Spread

Total

Real Sociedad

-0.5, 1 (-118)

O 2.5, 3 (+100)

Osasuna

+0.5, 1 (-102)

U 2.5, 3 (-120)

 

Betting lines courtesy of Bovada.lv, BetOnline.ag and HeritageSports.au

