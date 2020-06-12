10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $680 to $650. Tesla closed at $972.84 on Thursday.
- B of A Securities raised the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $330 to $440. Adobe closed at $387.67 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $360 to $348. Lululemon shares closed at $308.12 on Thursday.
- MKM Partners lifted the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $145 to $160. Take-Two shares closed at $134.92 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) price target from $17 to $22. Dave & Buster's closed at $14.63 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $35 to $45. Southwest Airlines shares closed at $32.83 on Thursday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $35 to $46. Childrens Place shares closed at $45.19 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs cut HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) price target from $33 to $28. HollyFrontier shares closed at $30.26 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) from $8 to $10. Selecta Biosciences closed at $3.69 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $305 to $325. Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $263.89 on Thursday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings