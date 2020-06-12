Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2020 8:17am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley reduced Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) price target from $680 to $650. Tesla closed at $972.84 on Thursday.
  • B of A Securities raised the price target for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $330 to $440. Adobe closed at $387.67 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $360 to $348. Lululemon shares closed at $308.12 on Thursday.
  • MKM Partners lifted the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $145 to $160. Take-Two shares closed at $134.92 on Thursday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) price target from $17 to $22. Dave & Buster's closed at $14.63 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $35 to $45. Southwest Airlines shares closed at $32.83 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $35 to $46. Childrens Place shares closed at $45.19 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs cut HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC) price target from $33 to $28. HollyFrontier shares closed at $30.26 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised the price target for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SELB) from $8 to $10. Selecta Biosciences closed at $3.69 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) from $305 to $325. Vertex Pharmaceuticals closed at $263.89 on Thursday.

