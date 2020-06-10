Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2020
Upgrades
- B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Cognizant Tech Solns had an EPS of $0.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.91. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.48 and a 52-week-low of $40.01. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $57.19 per share.
- ABN Amro upgraded the stock for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE: CCEP) from Sell to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.94 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. Coca-Cola European's stock last closed at $41.50 per share.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded the stock for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ: TRUE) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, TrueCar had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.66 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. TrueCar's stock last closed at $2.88 per share.
- Jefferies upgraded the stock for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Hold to Buy. Etsy earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.02 and a 52-week-low of $29.95. Etsy's stock last closed at $76.37 per share.
- For eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Underperform to Hold. eBay earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.02. eBay's stock last closed at $49.75 per share.
Downgrades
- For SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, SciPlay earned $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.86 and a 52-week-low of $5.82. SciPlay's stock last closed at $14.91 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, KB Home showed an EPS of $0.63, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $9.82. KB Home's stock last closed at $33.65 per share.
- For The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, The Western Union had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.45 and a 52-week-low of $17.39. The Western Union's stock last closed at $24.41 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Cree Inc (NASDAQ: CREE) from Buy to Neutral. Cree earned ($0.14) in the third quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.77. Cree's stock last closed at $61.69 per share.
- Baird downgraded the stock for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $32.40. Cisco Systems's stock last closed at $48.05 per share.
- For Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the first quarter, Chevron had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.00 and a 52-week-low of $51.60. Chevron's stock last closed at $101.51 per share.
- For JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. JetBlue Airways earned ($0.42) in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.65 and a 52-week-low of $6.61. JetBlue Airways's stock last closed at $14.21 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) from Overweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the first quarter, United Airlines Holdings's EPS was ($2.57). The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.03 and a 52-week-low of $17.80. United Airlines Holdings's stock last closed at $44.64 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TFI International Inc (NYSE: TFII). The price target is set at $40.00 for TFI International. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.24. TFI International's stock last closed at $34.21 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Needham initiated coverage on Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT). The price target is set at $19.00 for Yext. Yext earned ($0.10) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.05) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.56. Yext's stock last closed at $15.60 per share.
