10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2020 8:35am   Comments
  • KeyBanc boosted L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) price target from $21 to $25. L Brands closed at $18.68 on Friday.
  • Imperial Capital raised the price target for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC) from $42 to $45. ViacomCBS shares closed at $24.82 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,700 to $3,300. Amazon closed at $2,483.00 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lowered the price target for Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) from $20 to $10. Minerva Neurosciences shares closed at $3.92 on Friday.
  • Needham boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from $50 to $62. Lululemon shares closed at $319.78 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley lifted the price target on Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from $167 to $183. Constellation shares closed at $181.42 on Friday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. lifted Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc (NYSE: PLX) price target from $3 to $11. Protalix Biotherapeutics shares closed at $3.59 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) price target from $100 to $132. Nevro closed at $126.91 on Friday.
  • SVB Leerink raised the price target for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) from $55 to $63. Perrigo closed at $55.61 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) from $15 to $13. Gap closed at $12.31 on Friday.

