Thinking About Buying Stock An American Airlines, Luckin Coffee, XpresSpa Or Genius Brands?

Share prices for American Airlines, Luckin Coffee, XpresSpa and Genius Brands have all spiked up to unusual price points. Here’s what you need to know before investing.

American Airlines: Why Did The Price Move?

American Airlines Group Inc (NYSE: AAL) stock took off Thursday, gaining more than 40% on the day. This followed a statement by the company saying it believed 74% more flights will take place in July than in June. Mind the bears, however. Citron Research tweeted on Friday that the surge was largely due to increased buy volume from young retail traders, and didn’t reflect the company’s poor fundamentals.

$AAL Back to $10 Robinhood traders have 0 idea what they buying. Balance sheet is upside down. Unencumbered assets worth far less than current price. The reason why Buffett fully exited lower. They don't teach finance in the Sherwood Forest. — Citron Research (@CitronResearch) June 5, 2020

Luckin Coffee: Why Did The Price Move?

The recent spike in shares may have been due to bargain hunting amid the stock's plunge. Although the number of shorted shares has declined from April, Luckin Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: LK) still is at a relatively high 37.73 million as of May 15, representing 14.91% of the outstanding shares. The short ratio as of May 15 was at 1.92. With bargain hunters picking up the stock, some of the short bets may have unwound, creating additional strength.

XpresSpa: Why Did The Price Move?

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares are trading higher after the company announced it has signed a contract with HyperPointe to provide coronavirus screening and testing in U.S. airports.

Genius Brands: Why Did The Price Move?

The shares of Genius Brands International Inc., (NASDAQ: GNUS) a company until recently struggling to keep itself listed on Nasdaq, have added 2458% since May. The surge has come following a string of operational advancements and investments announced by the children entertainment company.