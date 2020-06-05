Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 05, 2020 8:22am   Comments
Share:
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $350 to $370. Broadcom shares closed at $308.89 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $46 to $52. eBay shares closed at $49.36 on Thursday.
  • UBS lifted the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $78 to $94. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $82.30 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc boosted Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) price target from $200 to $225. Vail Resorts closed at $206.97 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) from $13 to $8. Evolent Health shares closed at $6.30 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James lifted Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) price target from $130 to $150. Chubb shares closed at $134.53 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $30 to $27. Domtar closed at $24.01 on Thursday.
  • Needham boosted Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) price target from $53 to $70. Chegg closed at $58.34 on Thursday.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) from $3 to $2. Aileron Therapeutics closed at $1.11 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital boosted the price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from $3 to $4. AMC Entertainment closed at $5.38 on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALRN + AMC)

77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Recreation Stocks Surge As Americans Head Outdoors After COVID-19 Lockdowns
60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Positive Readout For Kezar, AstraZeneca Stitches Oncology Partnership, D-Day For Merck's Triple Combo Antibiotic
33 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down; Jobless Claims Report In Focus
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPenny Stocks Price Target Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDBNeedhamMaintains259.0
ESUBSMaintains90.0
YEXTDA DavidsonMaintains18.5
EMAUBSMaintains65.0
AAPLCredit SuisseMaintains295.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com