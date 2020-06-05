10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) from $350 to $370. Broadcom shares closed at $308.89 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $46 to $52. eBay shares closed at $49.36 on Thursday.
- UBS lifted the price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: CHRW) from $78 to $94. C.H. Robinson shares closed at $82.30 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) price target from $200 to $225. Vail Resorts closed at $206.97 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) from $13 to $8. Evolent Health shares closed at $6.30 on Thursday.
- Raymond James lifted Chubb Ltd (NYSE: CB) price target from $130 to $150. Chubb shares closed at $134.53 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Domtar Corp (NYSE: UFS) from $30 to $27. Domtar closed at $24.01 on Thursday.
- Needham boosted Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) price target from $53 to $70. Chegg closed at $58.34 on Thursday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target for Aileron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALRN) from $3 to $2. Aileron Therapeutics closed at $1.11 on Thursday.
- Imperial Capital boosted the price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) from $3 to $4. AMC Entertainment closed at $5.38 on Thursday.
