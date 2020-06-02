Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 2, 2020
Upgrades
- For Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE: EV), B of A Securities upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Eaton Vance showed an EPS of $0.80, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.79 and a 52-week-low of $23.59. Eaton Vance's stock last closed at $37.21 per share.
- For W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW), Longbow Research upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. W.W. Grainger earned $4.24 in the first quarter, compared to $4.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $346.60 and a 52-week-low of $200.61. W.W. Grainger's stock last closed at $306.14 per share.
- Citigroup upgraded the stock for Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Hess showed an EPS of ($0.60), compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $26.06. Hess's stock last closed at $48.70 per share.
- Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock for Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW) from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Lowe's Companies showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $131.40 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Lowe's Companies's stock last closed at $129.35 per share.
- For RH (NYSE: RH), Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock from Reduce to Hold. For the fourth quarter, RH had an EPS of $3.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.27 and a 52-week-low of $73.14. RH's stock last closed at $212.51 per share.
Downgrades
- Baird changed the rating for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Neutral to Underperform. Cognex earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.28 and a 52-week-low of $35.20. Cognex's stock last closed at $56.86 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ: TSCO) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Tractor Supply had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.43 and a 52-week-low of $63.89. Tractor Supply's stock last closed at $122.66 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock for Evolent Health Inc (NYSE: EVH) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Evolent Health showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to ($0.31) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.01 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. Evolent Health's stock last closed at $6.83 per share.
- DA Davidson downgraded the stock for 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, 1-800-Flowers.com showed an EPS of ($0.14), compared to ($0.13) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.50 and a 52-week-low of $11.15. 1-800-Flowers.com's stock last closed at $22.84 per share.
- For Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: TBK), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Triumph Bancorp earned ($0.18) in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.15 and a 52-week-low of $19.03. Triumph Bancorp's stock last closed at $24.37 per share.
- Stifel changed the rating for Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) from Hold to Sell. Tellurian earned ($0.18) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.16) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.28 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Tellurian's stock last closed at $1.06 per share.
- For Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Lululemon Athletica had an EPS of $2.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $310.22 and a 52-week-low of $128.84. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $308.69 per share.
- For Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ITRM), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Iterum Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.90), compared to ($1.44) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.65 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Iterum Therapeutics's stock last closed at $1.70 per share.
Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Cortexyme Inc (NASDAQ: CRTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Cortexyme is set at $59.00. In the first quarter, Cortexyme showed an EPS of ($0.61), compared to ($1.61) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.84 and a 52-week-low of $19.35. Cortexyme's stock last closed at $44.44 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC). The price target is set at $10.75 for MTBC. For the first quarter, MTBC had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. MTBC's stock last closed at $6.71 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ: PGNY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Progyny is set at $30.00. Interestingly, in the first quarter, Progyny's EPS was $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Progyny's stock last closed at $24.00 per share.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Slack Technologies Inc (NYSE: WORK) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Slack Technologies is set at $45.00. Slack Technologies earned ($0.04) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Slack Technologies's stock last closed at $37.18 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE: PRO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pros Holdings is set at $45.00. In the first quarter, Pros Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.23), compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.39 and a 52-week-low of $19.73. Pros Holdings's stock last closed at $39.90 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sprout Social is set at $33.00. Sprout Social earned ($0.14) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.83 and a 52-week-low of $10.54. Sprout Social's stock last closed at $29.09 per share.
