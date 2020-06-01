Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 1, 2020
Upgrades
- Guggenheim changed the rating for Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Macrogenics had an EPS of ($0.91), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.99). The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.04. Macrogenics's stock last closed at $19.24 per share.
- DA Davidson changed the rating for FormFactor Inc (NASDAQ: FORM) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, FormFactor showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.58 and a 52-week-low of $14.20. FormFactor's stock last closed at $25.17 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS) from Neutral to Overweight. Keysight Technologies earned $0.78 in the second quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.00 and a 52-week-low of $71.03. Keysight Technologies's stock last closed at $108.15 per share.
- Citigroup changed the rating for Apergy Corp (NYSE: APY) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Apergy showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.80 and a 52-week-low of $2.89. Apergy's stock last closed at $9.05 per share.
- For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE: TEVA), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Teva Pharmaceutical Indus had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.76 and a 52-week-low of $6.07. Teva Pharmaceutical Indus's stock last closed at $12.53 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Viavi Solutions showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.35 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Viavi Solutions's stock last closed at $11.59 per share.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for Hess Corp (NYSE: HES) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Hess had an EPS of ($0.60), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.11 and a 52-week-low of $26.06. Hess's stock last closed at $47.47 per share.
Downgrades
- Benchmark changed the rating for NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, NextCure had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($4.46). The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. NextCure's stock last closed at $31.21 per share.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE: MTN) from Buy to Hold. Vail Resorts earned $5.04 in the second quarter, compared to $5.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $255.37 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. Vail Resorts's stock last closed at $198.57 per share.
- For Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Harmonic had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.44. Harmonic's stock last closed at $5.39 per share.
- Jefferies downgraded the stock for CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CTMX) from Buy to Hold. CytomX Therapeutics earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to ($0.31) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.44 and a 52-week-low of $3.60. CytomX Therapeutics's stock last closed at $8.86 per share.
- ScotiaBank changed the rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE: OXY) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of ($0.52), compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.05 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Occidental Petroleum's stock last closed at $12.97 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX). The price target is set at $278.00 for Becton, Dickinson. For the second quarter, Becton, Dickinson had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $286.72 and a 52-week-low of $197.75. Becton, Dickinson's stock last closed at $246.97 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Drive Shack Inc (NYSE: DS). The price target is set at $4.00 for Drive Shack. Drive Shack earned ($0.28) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.24) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.31 and a 52-week-low of $0.86. Drive Shack's stock last closed at $1.78 per share.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on CarMax Inc (NYSE: KMX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CarMax is set at $105.00. CarMax earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.18 and a 52-week-low of $37.59. CarMax's stock last closed at $88.10 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: STBA). The price target is set at $27.50 for S&T Bancorp. In the first quarter, S&T Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.53 and a 52-week-low of $18.97. S&T Bancorp's stock last closed at $22.24 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RAPT). The price target is set at $40.00 for RAPT Therapeutics. For the first quarter, RAPT Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.56), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($13.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $10.52. RAPT Therapeutics's stock last closed at $18.28 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA). The price target is set at $10.00 for Allena Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Allena Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.31), compared to ($0.55) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.53. Allena Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $1.68 per share.
