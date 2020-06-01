Cramer Gives His Opinion On Caleres, Cognex And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said that Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE: HTGC) is like a venture fund, but we don't know what it owns.

Cramer is not a buyer of Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL). He said that footwear is right in the crosshairs of the whole world and he sees it as a take the money and run situation.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) is a company that actually makes things and it should be celebrated, said Cramer. He likes the stock.

Cramer prefers Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) over Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD).

Instead of Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO), Cramer would buy Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) is a good company and it has some good assets, but it is an oil company, said Cramer. He would rather be in something that has more growth.

Frontline Ltd (NYSE: FRO) is a trading vehicle and that is not Cramer's style. He prefers investments.

Cramer doesn't want to go against Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG). He wants to go with the rally.