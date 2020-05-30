Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Story Behind The Ticker: Avis Budget
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 30, 2020 9:40am   Comments
Share:
The Story Behind The Ticker: Avis Budget

Ever needed a car for a short period of time? Car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) makes it known they specialize in cars.

Avis Budget Group was actually part of a larger, now-defunct company called Cendant. The company split into different segments, and the automobile rental segment consisted of Avis and Budget. The two now exist as Avis Budget Group.

Unbeknownst to most, the Cendant spin-off resulted in a couple of other well-known companies. Its hotel franchises spun-off into Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ: WYND) and its real estate franchise spun-off into Realogy (NASDAQ: RLGY).

Car rental companies have recently come under financial difficulties as rentals drop due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hertz (NYSE: HTZfiled for bankruptcy after months of speculation.

Related Links:

The Story Behind The Ticker: The Cheesecake Factory

The Story Behind The Ticker: Constellation Brands

Photo credit: Raysonho @ Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine, via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAR)

Costco Reports Tomorrow As Investors Examine Ralph Lauren, Toll Brothers Today
96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Best Buy Tops Q1 Expectations
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2020
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Penny Stocks Education General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com