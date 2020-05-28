Market Overview

10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 28, 2020 5:58pm   Comments
Gainers

Zscaler (NYSE: ZS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

VMWare (NASDAQ: VMW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q2 and FY20 bookings guidance.

TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company announced a strategic restructuring of the workforce, cutting annual expenses by roughly $35 million.

Losers

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.

Salesforce.Com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.

