10 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
Zscaler (NYSE: ZS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q2 EPS and sales guidance.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ: OLLI) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
VMWare (NASDAQ: VMW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) shares are trading higher after the company raised Q2 and FY20 bookings guidance.
TrueCar (NASDAQ: TRUE) shares are trading higher after the company announced a strategic restructuring of the workforce, cutting annual expenses by roughly $35 million.
Losers
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed offering of common stock.
Salesforce.Com (NYSE: CRM) shares are trading lower after the company issued Q2 and FY21 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas