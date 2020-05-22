Another Day Trading Record, Shattered

Guys, the records keep on rolling in for my personal trading account. Not only am I still on the second-longest win streak of my trading career at 36 days and counting, April and May have been some of the most profitable months of my career and, this past Tuesday, I also managed to register my biggest green day ever at $47,018.12!

It’s been a long time since I was able to top my personal best. I set the prior record of $40,377 all the way back in November 2017. However, this past Tuesday, I was able to surpass that with a few trades in just a single stock.

The headline stock for that day was ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) and really, there was not too much about it that set it apart from the majority of stocks I tend to trade. PIXY was gapping up in premarket by nearly 80% on some news and, although it’s a fairly low-float stock with a little over 300k shares, it’s not the thinnest stock I’ve ever traded and it has a history of big price moves.

Admittedly, I did take my initial trades in PIXY before the market opened, which is a risky play regardless of the stock. However, based on the order flow and the chart pattern I was confident the momentum would carry through. This turned out to be the case in the 10 minutes before and after the open where I was able to find some ideal entries on pullbacks to ring the bell near the high of the move for a gross profit of $40,598.28.

Through the rest of the morning, I took some additional trades in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) ($8,825.97) and Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MFH) (-$1,973). Overall, apart from the massive moves in PIXY, it was a pretty standard day.

That’s what’s been really great about the past couple of months. I haven’t really had a massive green day like Tuesday all year, just a series of strong wins that have helped set me up for one of my best years ever. Because, in addition to boosting my ongoing streak, Tuesday’s record-breaking win put me on pace for over $300,000 in gross profit in just the first 5 months of 2020.

My best-ever annual performance was in 2018 when I was just shy of hitting $500,000. If I keep anywhere close to my current pace, or even slightly under it, I’m almost guaranteed to surpass it. Of course, overconfidence has been a weakness of mine in the past. Still, knowing that I can rely on my trading strategy to provide days like Tuesday, or simply to give me the string of solid wins I’ve been seeing over the past few weeks, means staying the course is still my most appealing option.

If you’d like to get more insight into my strategy, I’ve put up a free digital download for copies of my best-selling “How to Day Trade” guide to celebrate this most recent record. If you’re interested in learning how I arrived at my current approach to the market, now is the best time to learn for yourself.