Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2020
Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Covenant Transportation Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVTI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Covenant Transportation showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Covenant Transportation's stock last closed at $10.51 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Flowserve earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.98. Flowserve's stock last closed at $25.14 per share.
- For Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII), Stifel upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $4.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $147.14. Huntington Ingalls Indus's stock last closed at $181.88 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) from Neutral to Overweight. Martin Marietta Materials earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $135.08. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $178.68 per share.
Downgrades
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE: SPN) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Superior Energy Servs earned ($0.78) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.31) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.95 and a 52-week-low of $0.07. Superior Energy Servs's stock last closed at $0.99 per share.
- Citigroup downgraded the stock for Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AINV) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Apollo Investment showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. Apollo Investment's stock last closed at $9.96 per share.
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Roku earned ($0.45) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. Roku's stock last closed at $114.70 per share.
- B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) from Buy to Neutral. Galmed Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.29) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.86 per share.
- Raymond James downgraded the stock for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hewlett Packard earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $10.36 per share.
- For National Health Investors Inc (NYSE: NHI), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, National Health Investors showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.12 and a 52-week-low of $31.37. National Health Investors's stock last closed at $53.93 per share.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK's stock last closed at $36.03 per share.
- For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, ZTO Express (Cayman) showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.64 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. ZTO Express (Cayman)'s stock last closed at $32.45 per share.
Initiations
- Benchmark initiated coverage on HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) with a Buy rating. HNI earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. HNI's stock last closed at $23.77 per share.
- For Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ: MLHR), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the third quarter, Herman Miller had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $14.39. Herman Miller's stock last closed at $22.42 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS). The price target is set at $64.00 for Otis Worldwide. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.70 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. Otis Worldwide's stock last closed at $52.10 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Harmonic is set at $6.00. For the first quarter, Harmonic had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.44. Harmonic's stock last closed at $5.42 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Accenture is set at $196.00. For the second quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.39 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. Accenture's stock last closed at $193.55 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC). The price target is set at $4.50 for Lincoln Educational Servs. In the first quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. Lincoln Educational Servs's stock last closed at $3.44 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Paycom Software is set at $281.00. In the first quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $342.00 and a 52-week-low of $163.42. Paycom Software's stock last closed at $273.83 per share.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for 2U is set at $42.00. In the first quarter, 2U showed an EPS of ($0.33), compared to ($0.15) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. 2U's stock last closed at $35.42 per share.
