Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 22, 2020 10:00am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Covenant Transportation Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVTI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Covenant Transportation showed an EPS of ($0.09), compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.62 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Covenant Transportation's stock last closed at $10.51 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Flowserve earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.98 and a 52-week-low of $18.98. Flowserve's stock last closed at $25.14 per share.
  • For Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII), Stifel upgraded the stock from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $4.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.85. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $147.14. Huntington Ingalls Indus's stock last closed at $181.88 per share.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) from Neutral to Overweight. Martin Marietta Materials earned $0.41 in the first quarter, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $281.82 and a 52-week-low of $135.08. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $178.68 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Superior Energy Services Inc (NYSE: SPN) from Sector Perform to Underperform. Superior Energy Servs earned ($0.78) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.31) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.95 and a 52-week-low of $0.07. Superior Energy Servs's stock last closed at $0.99 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AINV) from Neutral to Sell. In the fourth quarter, Apollo Investment showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.33 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. Apollo Investment's stock last closed at $9.96 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Roku earned ($0.45) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.09) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $58.22. Roku's stock last closed at $114.70 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: GLMD) from Buy to Neutral. Galmed Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.29) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.17) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.70 and a 52-week-low of $3.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.86 per share.
  • Raymond James downgraded the stock for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hewlett Packard earned $0.22 in the second quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $7.43. Hewlett Packard's stock last closed at $10.36 per share.
  • For National Health Investors Inc (NYSE: NHI), Mizuho downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, National Health Investors showed an EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.12 and a 52-week-low of $31.37. National Health Investors's stock last closed at $53.93 per share.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. ONEOK's stock last closed at $36.03 per share.
  • For ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE: ZTO), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, ZTO Express (Cayman) showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.64 and a 52-week-low of $17.12. ZTO Express (Cayman)'s stock last closed at $32.45 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Benchmark initiated coverage on HNI Corp (NYSE: HNI) with a Buy rating. HNI earned $0.21 in the first quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.90 and a 52-week-low of $16.61. HNI's stock last closed at $23.77 per share.
  • For Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ: MLHR), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the third quarter, Herman Miller had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.87 and a 52-week-low of $14.39. Herman Miller's stock last closed at $22.42 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS). The price target is set at $64.00 for Otis Worldwide. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.70 and a 52-week-low of $41.26. Otis Worldwide's stock last closed at $52.10 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ: HLIT) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Harmonic is set at $6.00. For the first quarter, Harmonic had an EPS of ($0.10), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.44. Harmonic's stock last closed at $5.42 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Accenture is set at $196.00. For the second quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $1.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.73. The stock has a 52-week-high of $216.39 and a 52-week-low of $137.15. Accenture's stock last closed at $193.55 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Lincoln Educational Services Corp (NASDAQ: LINC). The price target is set at $4.50 for Lincoln Educational Servs. In the first quarter, Lincoln Educational Servs showed an EPS of ($0.08), compared to ($0.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.91 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. Lincoln Educational Servs's stock last closed at $3.44 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Paycom Software is set at $281.00. In the first quarter, Paycom Software showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $342.00 and a 52-week-low of $163.42. Paycom Software's stock last closed at $273.83 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for 2U is set at $42.00. In the first quarter, 2U showed an EPS of ($0.33), compared to ($0.15) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.34 and a 52-week-low of $11.37. 2U's stock last closed at $35.42 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AINV + ACN)

Apollo Investment: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For May 21, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
100 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesPenny Stocks Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELFDA DavidsonReiterates18.5
SPLKPiper SandlerMaintains185.0
PANWPiper SandlerMaintains280.0
NVDAPiper SandlerMaintains390.0
MDTPiper SandlerMaintains120.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com