5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading higher after the company confirmed it will enter the U.S. market and will acquire Reliva for roughly $40 million in Aurora common shares and a potential earn out of $45 million in shares and cash.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading higher after the company's 8-K showed its CARES Act loan was approved, with proceeds of $531,169.
Losers
- ScPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares are trading lower after the company announced it has commenced concurrent offerings of $750 million in common stock and $750 million in Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
- Boot Barn (NASDAQ: BOOT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Same-store sales were also down 4.7%.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas