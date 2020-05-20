Market Overview

5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 20, 2020 6:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading higher after the company confirmed it will enter the U.S. market and will acquire Reliva for roughly $40 million in Aurora common shares and a potential earn out of $45 million in shares and cash.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading higher after the company's 8-K showed its CARES Act loan was approved, with proceeds of $531,169.

Losers

  • ScPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed underwritten public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) shares are trading lower after the company announced it has commenced concurrent offerings of $750 million in common stock and $750 million in Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock.
  • Boot Barn (NASDAQ: BOOT) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Same-store sales were also down 4.7%.

 

 

 

