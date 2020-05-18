Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 18, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE: WSM) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Williams-Sonoma showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $2.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.00 and a 52-week-low of $26.01. Williams-Sonoma's stock last closed at $66.51 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Energizer Holdings had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.84 and a 52-week-low of $26.60. Energizer Holdings's stock last closed at $41.39 per share.
  • Longbow Research upgraded the stock for Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE: CHH) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Choice Hotels Intl showed an EPS of $0.76, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.26 and a 52-week-low of $46.25. Choice Hotels Intl's stock last closed at $71.24 per share.
  • Wells Fargo changed the rating for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LPLA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, LPL Finl Hldgs had an EPS of $2.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.60 and a 52-week-low of $32.01. LPL Finl Hldgs's stock last closed at $62.75 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Market Perform to Outperform. NVIDIA earned $1.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.80 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $340.02 and a 52-week-low of $132.60. NVIDIA's stock last closed at $339.63 per share.
  • Oppenheimer changed the rating for Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE: RBC) from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Regal Beloit had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.43. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.19 and a 52-week-low of $51.99. Regal Beloit's stock last closed at $69.67 per share.
  • For RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, RISE Education Cayman showed an EPS of ($0.25), compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $3.01. RISE Education Cayman's stock last closed at $3.06 per share.
  • For SVMK Inc (NASDAQ: SVMK), Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, SVMK had an EPS of ($0.03), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.02). The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.27 and a 52-week-low of $9.35. SVMK's stock last closed at $19.17 per share.
  • For Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Best Buy Co showed an EPS of $2.90, compared to $2.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.99 and a 52-week-low of $48.10. Best Buy Co's stock last closed at $78.66 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Chegg earned $0.22 in the first quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.98 and a 52-week-low of $25.89. Chegg's stock last closed at $66.67 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Cinemark Hldgs had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.60 and a 52-week-low of $5.71. Cinemark Hldgs's stock last closed at $11.91 per share.
  • Piper Sandler changed the rating for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Capri Holdings had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.03 and a 52-week-low of $5.42. Capri Holdings's stock last closed at $12.86 per share.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. changed the rating for Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) from Buy to Neutral. Cassava Sciences earned ($0.05) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.08) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.95 and a 52-week-low of $1.02. Cassava Sciences's stock last closed at $2.12 per share.
  • Canaccord Genuity changed the rating for Heico Corp (NYSE: HEI) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Heico earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.93 and a 52-week-low of $52.01. Heico's stock last closed at $83.18 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE: RJF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Raymond James Financial had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.45 and a 52-week-low of $54.21. Raymond James Financial's stock last closed at $61.05 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, Stifel Financial had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.10 and a 52-week-low of $31.13. Stifel Financial's stock last closed at $42.12 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals is set at $62.00. Arena Pharmaceuticals earned ($2.00) in the first quarter, compared to $12.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.48 and a 52-week-low of $32.95. Arena Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $47.26 per share.

