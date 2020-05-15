Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 15, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 15, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Cardinal Health earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.69 and a 52-week-low of $39.05. Cardinal Health's stock last closed at $47.30 per share.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the stock for Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Jabil showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.20 and a 52-week-low of $17.63. Jabil's stock last closed at $26.76 per share.
  • UBS upgraded the stock for McKesson Corp (NYSE: MCK) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, McKesson had an EPS of $3.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.40. The stock has a 52-week-high of $172.18 and a 52-week-low of $112.60. McKesson's stock last closed at $129.44 per share.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Mr. Cooper Group had an EPS of ($1.84), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.95. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $4.31. Mr. Cooper Group's stock last closed at $8.41 per share.
  • Raymond James upgraded the stock for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Omega Healthcare earned $0.79 in the first quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.33. Omega Healthcare's stock last closed at $26.11 per share.
  • Guggenheim changed the rating for Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALLO) from Neutral to Buy. Allogene Therapeutics earned ($0.50) in the first quarter, compared to ($0.32) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.99 and a 52-week-low of $17.43. Allogene Therapeutics's stock last closed at $42.12 per share.
  • For Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Aurora Cannabis's EPS was ($1.02). The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $6.61 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), B of A Securities downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Canada Goose Holdings earned $0.83 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.70 and a 52-week-low of $12.94. Canada Goose Holdings's stock last closed at $20.69 per share.
  • For U.S. Well Services Inc (NASDAQ: USWS), Piper Sandler downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, U.S. Well Services earned ($0.51). The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.98 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. U.S. Well Services's stock last closed at $0.43 per share.
  • For Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Wayfair earned ($2.30) in the first quarter, compared to ($1.62) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $197.06 and a 52-week-low of $21.70. Wayfair's stock last closed at $172.89 per share.
  • Benchmark downgraded the stock for CynergisTek Inc (AMEX: CTEK) from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, CynergisTek showed an EPS of ($0.17), compared to ($0.09) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.11. CynergisTek's stock last closed at $1.96 per share.

 

Initiations

  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dropbox is set at $27.00. In the first quarter, Dropbox showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.20 and a 52-week-low of $14.55. Dropbox's stock last closed at $21.50 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Smartsheet is set at $58.00. Smartsheet earned ($0.13) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.88 and a 52-week-low of $30.91. Smartsheet's stock last closed at $52.08 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ: TEAM). The price target is set at $252.00 for Atlassian Corporation. Atlassian Corporation earned $0.25 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $182.60 and a 52-week-low of $107.00. Atlassian Corporation's stock last closed at $179.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Citigroup initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). The price target is set at $186.00 for Zoom Video Communications. Zoom Video Communications earned $0.15 in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $181.50 and a 52-week-low of $60.97. Zoom Video Communications's stock last closed at $167.91 per share.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE: PHR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Phreesia is set at $31.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Phreesia's EPS was ($0.10). The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.85 and a 52-week-low of $16.01. Phreesia's stock last closed at $25.92 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ: HCAT). The price target is set at $33.00 for Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst earned ($0.16) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.85 and a 52-week-low of $17.48. Health Catalyst's stock last closed at $27.93 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

