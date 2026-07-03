8 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• For DVA (NYSE:DVA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 196 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $1560.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4543 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 48 contract(s) at a $450.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $82.0K, with a price of $1710.0 per contract. There were 794 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 751 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For VEEV (NYSE:VEEV), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.0K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1878 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 551 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CI (NYSE:CI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 74 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $638.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 183 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For LLY (NYSE:LLY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $1260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $1640.0 per contract. There were 914 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 86 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MRNA (NASDAQ:MRNA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 567 day(s) on January 21, 2028. Parties traded 6 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $6195.0 per contract. There were 489 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 63 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CNC (NYSE:CNC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $1739.0 per contract. There were 3330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding MOH (NYSE:MOH), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 5 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $8500.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.