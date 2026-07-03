10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today’s Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.
Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.
Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.
Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:
Explanation
These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.
Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.
• Regarding UBER (NYSE:UBER), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on August 21, 2026. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 21664 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 913 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on July 17, 2026. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 6244 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 791 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BA (NYSE:BA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $1300.0 per contract. There were 1048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 293 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on August 21, 2026. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $256.5K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 214 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on July 10, 2026. Parties traded 80 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 14 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 137 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For CAR (NASDAQ:CAR), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on July 24, 2026. This event was a transfer of 58 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $810.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $920.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $761.2K, with a price of $10150.0 per contract. There were 143 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 88 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• Regarding AGX (NYSE:AGX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 168 day(s) on December 18, 2026. Parties traded 18 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $163.8K, with a price of $9100.0 per contract. There were 117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 38 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For UPS (NYSE:UPS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 105 day(s) on October 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.1K, with a price of $1725.0 per contract. There were 142 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.
• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 567 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 2 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $14400.0 per contract. There were 277 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.